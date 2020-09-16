33 mins ago - Health

The pandemic's racial disparities are bigger than health care

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Reproduced from Kaiser Family Foundation; Chart: Axios Visuals

Racial disparities exist at every stage of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report by Epic Health Research Network and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: The more we learn about the coronavirus's disproportionate impact on people of color, the clearer it becomes that this is much more than just a health care problem.

The big picture: Non-white Americans are more likely to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, more likely to suffer serious illness, more likely be hospitalized because of the virus, and more likely to die from it, the report found.

  • The study analyzed Epic's electronic health record data for around 50 million patients across 21 states.

By the numbers: Death rates for Black and Hispanic coronavirus patients were more than twice as high as the rate for white patients, and were at least twice as likely to test positive, even though testing rates didn't vary much by race or ethnicity.

  • Larger shares of people of color were tested in an inpatient setting — a sign that they'd been experiencing symptoms — and they were more likely to be sick enough to require oxygen or ventilation when diagnosed.

Between the lines: The higher coronavirus infection rate among people of color "likely reflects their increased risk of exposure to coronavirus due to their work, living, and transportation situations," per the report.

  • It notes that despite higher exposure to the virus, people of color don't get tested at higher rates than white people and concludes that "people of color may face increased barriers to testing that contribute to delays in them obtaining testing until they are in more serious condition."
  • Higher hospitalization and death rates for people of color aren't fully explained by individual socioeconomic factors or underlying health conditions, per the report. "This finding suggests that other factors, including racism and discrimination, are negatively affecting their health outcomes through additional avenues," it concludes.

The bottom line: The findings "illustrate the importance of considering a wide array of factors both within and beyond the health care system and addressing structural and systemic racism and discrimination as root causes as part of efforts to address health disparities," the authors write.

Jacob Knutson
11 hours ago - Health

CDC: Roughly 75% of children who die from COVID-19 are minorities

Students wearing masks walk around the Boston College Campus in Newton, Mass., on Sept. 14. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The coronavirus killed at least 121 people under 21 years old across the U.S. between Feb. 12 and July 31, according to a study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: Of those young people, roughly three in four were Hispanic, Black, American Indian or Alaska Natives, suggesting the virus is disproportionately killing young people of color, and especially those with underlying health conditions.

Alexi McCammond
3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden allies demand help for gig workers

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Activists are urging Joe Biden to turn his focus to a recovery plan for the gig economy, saying there's a moral and political imperative to help Americans who rely on short-term, on-demand contract jobs for their livelihoods.

Why it matters: "You're missing voters that would be aligned with Biden," said María Teresa Kumar, CEO of Voto Latino, who's engaged the Biden campaign on this. "It’s not just young voters — it’s millions of African American and Latino voters that if you mention they’re part of this economy, it’d go a long way."

Rebecca FalconerRashaan Ayesh
Updated 34 mins ago - Science

Gulf Coast braces for "catastrophic flooding" as Hurricane Sally takes aim

A flooded parking lot as the outer bands of Hurricane Sally come ashore on in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Sally's northern eyewall is moving across the Gulf Coast from Pensacola Beach, Florida, westward to Dauphin Island, Alabama, National Hurricane Center said Wednesday morning.

Why it matters: The National Hurricane Center warns the Category 2 storm "will cause historic and catastrophic flooding in parts of NW Florida and southern Alabama." It's expected to make landfall between Alabama's Mobile Bay and the Panhandle coast Wednesday morning.

