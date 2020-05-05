3 hours ago - Health

U.K. reports highest coronavirus death toll in Europe

A medical staff member cares for a patient at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. Photo: Neil Hall/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The U.K. surpassed Italy on Tuesday to report the most coronavirus deaths in Europe, according to Johns Hopkins data and its own tracker.

Driving the news: The country, which prolonged its lockdown last month until at least the second week of May, has reported more than 196,000 cases compared to Italy's roughly 213,000. Imperial College London is undertaking the randomized testing of 100,000 people in England this week to gain data on when the lockdown might be able to lift, per The Guardian.

Go deeper: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since first day of lockdown

Go deeper

The good and bad news about working from home during the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Although many, many companies pulled off relatively seamless transitions to operating fully remote, workers are discovering unforeseen consequences of the sudden switch.

The big picture: This is not normal teleworking. Typically, employees aren't caring for or schooling kids while on the job — and they're not prohibited from seeing friends, working from a coffee shop or going to the gym.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Noam Galai, Jamie McCarthy, Josep LAGO / AFP, Alfredo Estrella / AFP, and Narayan Maharjan/NurPhoto, all via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,646,206 — Total deaths: 255,486 — Total recoveries — 1,187,783Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,199,238 — Total deaths: 70,646 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. Trump administration: Whistleblower alleges Trump administration ignored pandemic warnings — Pence says the White House is considering disbanding the coronavirus task force.
  4. World: Top U.K. coronavirus scientist resigns after breaking lockdown rules, as country overtakes Italy for highest death toll in Europe.
  5. States: Texas to allow salons and barbershops to reopen this weekNew York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  6. Business: Disney's stock up slightly after mixed Q1 earningsAirbnb cuts 25% of its global workforce.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to know about contact tracing

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

First it was testing and PPE, then ventilators: The next big coronavirus hurdle for the U.S. is contact tracing.

Why it matters: This is a must-have for reopening while limiting the death toll.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow46 mins ago - Health