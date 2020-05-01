1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The unemployment insurance conundrum

Dion Rabouin
The PPP initially made headlines for leaving out many small businesses who were muscled out by large corporations and savvier peers with long banking histories, but now even those who secured the funding say the program needs to be overhauled.

Driving the news: "It’s difficult to successfully use the Paycheck Protection Program loan," Jackie Victor, founder and owner of Detroit's Avalon Breads, writes in an op-ed for the New York Times.

  • She points out that requirements for the money to be spent within 60 days, that the business retains all its employees and that it uses 75% of the money for payroll makes practical use of the loan almost impossible.
  • Other business owners point out that for companies with workers who make less than they would through the government's expanded unemployment benefits, putting them back on payroll when they are not allowed to work is cruel and will actually hurt the relationship between employer and employee.

Details: The CARES Act increased eligibility for unemployment benefits, provided an additional $600 per week and extended insurance payments beyond the typical 26 weeks.

  • Since the enactment of those provisions in late March, federal spending on unemployment insurance has risen noticeably, the Peterson Foundation notes in a recent blog.

Dion Rabouin

Central banks load up for a long war against coronavirus

The world's most powerful central banks made clear this week that they expect the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic to be deep and long-lasting and they are arming themselves for war.

Why it matters: We are entering an uncharted era of central banking that will see the Fed and its peers lend money directly to businesses, take unprecedented risks and directly support tremendous portions of the global economy.

Margaret TalevAlexi McCammond

Biden addresses Tara Reade allegation: "This never happened"

Joe Biden addressed allegations of sexual assault by former Senate staffer Tara Reade for the first time Friday, saying in a statement: "They aren’t true. This never happened." Biden also said he’s requesting a search for Reade’s alleged written complaint from 1993 to make available to the public if it exists.

Why it matters: The presumptive Democratic nominee faced mounting pressure to personally address Reade's allegation — and release decades-old Senate personnel records — even as key women and women's groups have vouched for his character, endorsed his candidacy and lined up to be considered as his running mate.

Jeff Tracy

Roger Federer reignites push for unification of men's and women's tennis

Roger Federer made headlines last week when he came out in support of merging the men's (ATP) and women's (WTA) tennis governing bodies into one, unified organization.

Why it matters: This has been a long-gestating issue within tennis, but having a voice as powerful as Federer's chime in — joined by the likes of Rafael Nadal and new ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi — has reignited the conversation. And, with tennis on hiatus, real progress might be achievable for the first time in decades.

