U.K. health minister tests positive for coronavirus

United Kingdom Health Minister Nadine Dorries announced in a statement that she tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in isolation, per the BBC.

Why it matters: Dorries reportedly came into contact with hundreds of people since developing symptoms last week — including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Times first reported. The U.K. currently has 373 confirmed cases, and has seen six deaths, per the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins. Dorries is the first known member of Parliament to test positive for COVID-19.

