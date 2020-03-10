6 mins ago - Health

U.K. health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Ursula Perano

United Kingdom Health Minister Nadine Dorries. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

United Kingdom Health Minister Nadine Dorries announced in a statement that she tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in isolation, per the BBC.

Why it matters: Dorries reportedly came into contact with hundreds of people since developing symptoms last week — including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Times first reported. The U.K. currently has 373 confirmed cases, and has seen six deaths, per the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins. Dorries is the first known member of Parliament to test positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus updates: Trump leaves Capitol Hill without solidifying economic relief plan

Rebecca Falconer

Italy quarantines 16M as northern region placed on coronavirus lockdown

Tourists on the Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, on Friday. Photo: Stefano Mazzola/Awakening/Getty Images

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree Saturday putting much of the country's north — including Venice and Milan — on lockdown Saturday to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Italy has the largest number of cases in Europe — 5,883 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins University data. At least 16 million people are now in mandatory quarantine in the Lombardy region, along with 14 provinces, the BBC notes. Among those to test positive is the head of Italy’s Democratic Party, Nicola Zingaretti, per Bloomberg.

Orion Rummler

Washington, D.C., announces first presumptive positive coronavirus case

Bottles of hand sanitizer in coronavirus pop-up store in Washington, D.C., March 6. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Washington, D.C., announced its first presumptive positive novel coronavirus case on Saturday and Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed later that a second person who visited the city had presented with symptoms in Maryland.

Details: Bowser told a news conference that the D.C. resident in his 50s who tested positive to the virus had "no history of international travel and no close contact with a known case."

Orion Rummler

Two dead in Florida after exposure to coronavirus from international travel

A Virologist looks at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus, on Jan. 24. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two Floridians have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus following international travel, the state health department said on Saturday.

What's happening: Two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases were also announced in Florida on Saturday — the Broward County residents, a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, are in isolation after testing positive for the virus in a state lab, with additional CDC confirmation pending.

