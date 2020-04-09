7 mins ago - Economy & Business

TSA screened fewer than 100,000 people at airports across the U.S. twice this week

Fadel Allassan

An empty TSA checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration screened fewer than 100,000 people at airports around the U.S. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, per agency data.

The state of play: The 94,931 people screened on Wednesday is down from 2,229,276 on a comparable weekday a year ago. The last time the nation averaged fewer than 100,000 air passengers was in 1954, notes the AP.

  • The steep drop was fueled by plummeting demand for air travel amid the coronavirus crisis — exacerbated by travel restrictions to both Europe and China.
  • Major airlines have also sharply cut their domestic schedules — in some cases by 90% from key cities.

Of note: The count is slightly inflated since it includes airline crew members and some airport employees.

The bottom line: While the airline industry received billions in funds from the government's coronavirus stimulus package, its share prices have been cut in half since the global pandemic started — and there's no telling when revenue and passenger cuts might recover.

