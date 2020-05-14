22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bret Baier calls Bright testimony "potentially politically damaging" to Trump

Fox News host Bret Baier said Thursday that the testimony of Rick Bright, the ousted vaccine doctor who alleges that the Trump administration ignored early warnings about the coronavirus, could be "potentially politically damaging" for President Trump.

What they're saying: Trump lashed out at Bright as he testified on Thursday, describing him as a "disgruntled employee" who, "according to some people, didn't do a very good job." Baier, a host on Trump's favorite cable news network, countered: "Whether he's that or not, he does have a lot of experience and he's telling a story about not being prepared for this pandemic."

  • "This is potentially politically damaging for the president as he's talking about trying to get a handle on the health crisis and open up around the country," Baier continued.
  • "He's not discredited easily, this Rick Bright. And, in fact, his whistleblower report was very detailed to the point where the federal government itself said he had standing to make this testimony."

Flashback: Bright said in a whistleblower complaint last month he believes he was ousted after clashing with HHS leadership over his attempts to limit the use of hydroxychloroquine, an unproven drug frequently touted by Trump, to treat the coronavirus.

Go deeper: Bright testifies he was told his virus warnings were "causing a commotion"

Go deeper

Ousted vaccine chief: I was told my pandemic warnings were "causing a commotion"

Rick Bright, who was removed from his position as head of a top vaccine agency last month, testified Thursday to the House Energy and Commerce Committee that he was cut out of meetings and was told his repeated warnings about the Trump administration's lack of preparedness for the coronavirus were "causing a commotion" in January and February.

The big picture: The former director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority said there were "critical steps" that the Trump administration failed to take early on, including securing viral samples from China and ramping up production of the country's stockpile of medical supplies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow5 hours ago - Health

Ousted official: Government lacks plan to equitably distribute a vaccine

The United States does not have a plan to distribute a vaccine for the coronavirus "in a fair and equitable manner" when one becomes available, Rick Bright, a former health official ousted from his position last month, told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday.

Why it matters: Bright, who led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, cautioned that because one company cannot produce enough vaccine for the country, supply will be limited.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow4 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The novel coronavirus has killed over 300,000 people around the world, Johns Hopkins data showed on Thursday afternoon.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and more than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (almost 1.4 million from 9.9 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health