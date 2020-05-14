Fox News host Bret Baier said Thursday that the testimony of Rick Bright, the ousted vaccine doctor who alleges that the Trump administration ignored early warnings about the coronavirus, could be "potentially politically damaging" for President Trump.

What they're saying: Trump lashed out at Bright as he testified on Thursday, describing him as a "disgruntled employee" who, "according to some people, didn't do a very good job." Baier, a host on Trump's favorite cable news network, countered: "Whether he's that or not, he does have a lot of experience and he's telling a story about not being prepared for this pandemic."

"This is potentially politically damaging for the president as he's talking about trying to get a handle on the health crisis and open up around the country," Baier continued.

"He's not discredited easily, this Rick Bright. And, in fact, his whistleblower report was very detailed to the point where the federal government itself said he had standing to make this testimony."

Flashback: Bright said in a whistleblower complaint last month he believes he was ousted after clashing with HHS leadership over his attempts to limit the use of hydroxychloroquine, an unproven drug frequently touted by Trump, to treat the coronavirus.

Go deeper: Bright testifies he was told his virus warnings were "causing a commotion"