Poll: America's partisan divides extend to the coronavirus

Ursula Perano

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Monday finds that Democrats and Republicans have polarized views on both the danger the coronavirus poses and how the Trump administration is handling the outbreak.

By the numbers: The poll finds that 43% of respondents overall approve of President Trump's response to the coronavirus, while 49% disapprove.

  • That divide falls largely along party lines. 83% of Democrats disapprove of Trump's response, while 87% of Republicans approve.
  • 68% of Democrats said that they are "very or somewhat concerned" about the virus, compared to just 35% of Republicans.

The big picture: The poll found that among all respondents...

  • 58% were concerned that the coronavirus will disrupt their daily lives.
  • 54% were concerned that they or someone they know will be infected by the coronavirus.
  • 66% said they have confidence in the U.S. health care system's ability to handle the coronavirus.
  • 53% said they have confidence in the federal government's ability to handle the coronavirus.

Methodology: Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,261 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of ±2.8 percentage points from March 5 to 8.

Rebecca Falconer

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: Italy extends lockdown to entire country

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

In an extreme measure that locks down 60 million people, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday that the government has extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country, after initially locking down the country's northern region in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected more than 110,000 people in over 100 countries and territories, mostly concentrated in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll has risen to more than 3,800.

Rebecca Falconer

Pelosi and Schumer call for paid sick leave for coronavirus patients

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at a news conference in the Capitol, May 15, 2019. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urged the Trump administration to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus by stepping up workers' protections with a series of new measures.

Details: Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement the administration should introduce paid sick leave for those impacted by COVID-19, enable widespread and free coronavirus testing access, expand programs such as SNAP food stamps, and reimburse patients for noncovered costs related to the virus.

