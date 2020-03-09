Poll: America's partisan divides extend to the coronavirus

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Monday finds that Democrats and Republicans have polarized views on both the danger the coronavirus poses and how the Trump administration is handling the outbreak.

By the numbers: The poll finds that 43% of respondents overall approve of President Trump's response to the coronavirus, while 49% disapprove.

That divide falls largely along party lines. 83% of Democrats disapprove of Trump's response, while 87% of Republicans approve.

68% of Democrats said that they are "very or somewhat concerned" about the virus, compared to just 35% of Republicans.

The big picture: The poll found that among all respondents...

58% were concerned that the coronavirus will disrupt their daily lives.

54% were concerned that they or someone they know will be infected by the coronavirus.

66% said they have confidence in the U.S. health care system's ability to handle the coronavirus.

53% said they have confidence in the federal government's ability to handle the coronavirus.

Methodology: Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,261 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of ±2.8 percentage points from March 5 to 8.