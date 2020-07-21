A judge in Hidalgo County, Texas ordered all county residents on Monday to shelter at home from Wednesday until midnight on August 5 due to rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Zoom in: Hidalgo County is reporting more coronavirus fatalities than all other counties outside of Harris, Dallas and Tarrant, but the the sixth-most coronavirus infections in the state, per Texas' health department.

Details: The order also issues a county-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for everyone over 18, unless residents are out for a medical emergency or to render essential services.

The order also mandates that everyone under 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian when leaving the house, outside of medical emergencies and essential services.

Over 10,569 people are hospitalized from the virus in Texas as of Monday, per the state health department.

Driving the news: Texas has set new highs for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day for the past three weeks, according to data compiled by Axios from the COVD Tracking Project and state health departments.

