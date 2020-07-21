1 hour ago - Health

Texas judge issues shelter at home order for Hidalgo County

Medical workers from New York handle test samples in Houston, Texas on July 17. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

A judge in Hidalgo County, Texas ordered all county residents on Monday to shelter at home from Wednesday until midnight on August 5 due to rising coronavirus cases in the state.

Zoom in: Hidalgo County is reporting more coronavirus fatalities than all other counties outside of Harris, Dallas and Tarrant, but the the sixth-most coronavirus infections in the state, per Texas' health department.

Details: The order also issues a county-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for everyone over 18, unless residents are out for a medical emergency or to render essential services.

  • The order also mandates that everyone under 17 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian when leaving the house, outside of medical emergencies and essential services.
  • Over 10,569 people are hospitalized from the virus in Texas as of Monday, per the state health department.

Driving the news: Texas has set new highs for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day for the past three weeks, according to data compiled by Axios from the COVD Tracking Project and state health departments.

Go deeper: Texas hospitals in danger of being overwhelmed as coronavirus surges

Updated Jul 20, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 140,000 in the U.S. on Sunday morning. By late Sunday, the death toll hit 140,500, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: Over people 3.7 million have tested positive for the virus from more than 45.7 million tests in the United States. Over 1.1 million people have recovered.

Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 14,647,246 — Total deaths: 609,198 — Total recoveries — 8,227,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 3,825,153 — Total deaths: 140,957 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable" — Trump tweets photo wearing mask, says he'll bring back daily virus briefings.
  4. World: The state of the global race for a coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Education: Florida sets the stage for school and government confrontations as teachers unions sue DeSantis.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic mayors accuse federal agents of escalating violence against civilians

Chad Wolf in Miami, Florida on June 8. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Democratic mayors in Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Kansas City, Mo. and Washington, D.C., condemned federal agents dispersing protesters in their cities, in letters to congressional leadership and the Trump administration on Monday.

What they're saying: "Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable," the mayors write to Attorney General Bill Barr and Chad Wolf, acting Homeland Security secretary.

