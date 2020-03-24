16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Lt. Gov.: Grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy

Ursula Perano

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images.

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick said on Fox News Monday night that "lots of" grandparents would be willing to die in order in to save the economy for their grandchildren.

What they're saying: "No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren? And if that's the exchange, I'm all in," Patrick said on air.

  • "I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me — I have six grandchildren — that's what we all care about ... And I want to live smart and see through this, but I don't want the whole country to be sacrificed. And that's what I see," he added.

The big picture: Patrick's comments come shortly after President Trump's press briefing on Monday where he said the economy will be reactivated soon as the administration plans to ease social distancing initiatives. Public health officials have strongly urged for continuing the efforts.

Watch the interview here:

Go deeper

Jim VandeHeiUrsula Perano

Trump Jr. defends saying Democrats want millions to die from coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr. said he's "entitled to speak with hyperbole" when questioned in an interview with "Axios on HBO" about his statement suggesting Democrats want millions to die from the coronavirus.

Between the lines: Trump Jr. told Fox News in late February that "for Democrats to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they could end Donald Trump's streak of winning is a new level of sickness."

Go deeperArrowMar 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Kendall BakerJeff Tracy

Sports bars are struggling due to coronavirus closures

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Days like these can demand the comfort of a sports bar, but even those are shut down in many cities.

Axios spoke with two sports bar owners on opposite coasts about how they're navigating these uncertain times.

Go deeperArrowMar 20, 2020 - Sports
Rebecca Falconer

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Health