Texas Lt. Gov.: Grandparents would be willing to die to save the economy

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick said on Fox News Monday night that "lots of" grandparents would be willing to die in order in to save the economy for their grandchildren.

What they're saying: "No one reached out to me and said, as a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren? And if that's the exchange, I'm all in," Patrick said on air.

"I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me — I have six grandchildren — that's what we all care about ... And I want to live smart and see through this, but I don't want the whole country to be sacrificed. And that's what I see," he added.

The big picture: Patrick's comments come shortly after President Trump's press briefing on Monday where he said the economy will be reactivated soon as the administration plans to ease social distancing initiatives. Public health officials have strongly urged for continuing the efforts.

Watch the interview here: