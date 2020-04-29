17 mins ago - Health

Top HHS official: "Absolutely no way" U.S. will run 5 million tests a day

Fadel Allassan

President Trump listens to Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir at a press briefing on March 21, 2020. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Assistant Secretary of Health Admiral Brett Giroir, the official leading the federal government's coronavirus testing response, told Time Tuesday “there is absolutely no way" the U.S. will be able to conduct 5 million coronavirus tests per day, contradicting comments President Trump made at a press briefing later in the day.

Why it matters: A Harvard University paper assessed the U.S. would need to conduct 5 million tests daily by early June, and 20 million a day by late July to reopen safely. But Giroir called the number “an Ivory Tower, unreasonable benchmark.” He said modeling projections did not call for it, nor could technology support it.

  • While the number of daily tests has increased recently to nearly 250,000, health experts say it's still not nearly enough to safely lift stay-at-home measures.
  • The most tests that the U.S. has run in a day is 314,182 on April 22, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

What they're saying: Giroir told Time “there is absolutely no way on Earth, on this planet or any other planet, that we can do 20 million tests a day, or even five million tests a day.”

  • When asked at a press briefing later Tuesday if the U.S. could hit 5 million tests a day, Trump responded: “We’re going to be there very soon.”

Where it stands: Giroir said the U.S. has conducted 5.7 million tests total since the start of the year. He plans to do 8 million tests monthly by next month.

  • Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that every American who needs a coronavirus test should be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France and Spain became the latest countries to announce plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, as global cases topped 3.1 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 217,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 928,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 232,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 14 hours ago - Health
Fadel Allassan

Fauci: Everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June

Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that every American who needs a coronavirus test should be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June.

Why it matters: Testing increased last week after hitting a plateau, but it's still not close to the level needed to safely reopen the country. The White House unveiled a plan on Monday that lays out how the administration will work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Health
Caitlin OwensAndrew Witherspoon

Not all states are behind on coronavirus testing

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some states — generally those without major coronavirus outbreaks — are doing enough testing for now, at least according to one metric.

Between the lines: Although the U.S. as a whole still falls far short of where it needs to be on testing, several individual states are testing enough people to put their positive rate at or below 10% of the total number of people tested — an important indicator of whether the state can successfully identify new outbreaks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow9 hours ago - Health