34 mins ago

Coronavirus testing is getting better

Caitlin Owens

A health care worker at Carroll Hospital prepares to take samples from a person being tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital's parking garag in Westminster, Maryland. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

We're still not where we need to be, but America's coronavirus testing situation is getting better after major commercial laboratories have jumped in.

The big picture: "We expect more...than 1 million coming on board this week," Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters yesterday.

Driving the news: The Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave emergency clearance to tests made by Roche and Thermo Fisher — major diagnostics makers with high-volume capabilities.

  • Roche alone expects to manufacture 400,000 tests a week. Thermo Fischer says it has 1.5 million tests available, and will ramp up production to 5 million tests per week in April.
  • The FDA also released new guidance for test makers last night, making the rules more flexible with the intention of getting more tests up and running.

Yes, but: There are still concerns about shortages of the materials needed to make the tests.

"Drive-thru" testing areas are being set up across the country, which keeps patients who want to get tested out of hospitals.

  • This frees up emergency personnel to focus on trauma cases and coronavirus patients who need more intensive hospital care, while keeping potentially non-infected people out of areas where they could catch the virus.
  • Even if these centers have to send samples to commercial labs to process, which usually takes a few days, patients who aren't critically ill can self-quarantine at home while awaiting their results.

What they're saying: "In a pandemic situation like this, you really want to protect your health care workers. You don’t want to have people who are shedding virus but not seriously ill going to your emergency department, because they could infect people in your emergency department," said Gary Procop of the Cleveland Clinic, which is operating a drive-thru testing center.

Caitlin Owens

Why the U.S. is so far behind on coronavirus testing

Data: AEI; Table: Axios Visuals

Some of the nation’s best academic laboratories wanted to begin developing their own coronavirus diagnostic tests early last month, but were blocked by federal rules about test development.

Why it matters: The U.S. is woefully behind in mass deployment of tests to detect coronavirus, determine its spread and isolate hot spots. Once given the go-ahead to develop tests under more relaxed terms, some of these labs were able to get tests up and running in a matter of days.

Caitlin Owens

Coronavirus tests are still extremely difficult to get in the U.S.

A lab technician testing for coronavirus in Lake Success, New York. Photo: Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are rapidly increasing, but too many people still can't get tested.

Between the lines: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's failed diagnostic test may be the original sin of our initial response to COVID-19, and we're still learning about the effects of allowing the virus to spread undetected.

Sam Baker

The problems with our coronavirus testing are worse than you think

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

If the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. gets really bad — if it stretches on longer than we anticipated, if huge numbers of people get sick, if the disruptions to daily life become even more severe — early flaws in the testing process will bear a lot of the blame.

The big picture: You probably know that there were some early problems with testing and that they’re getting better — which they are. But those early failures will help define the entire scope of this pandemic, and there’s not much we can do now to reverse the damage.

