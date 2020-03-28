12 mins ago - Economy & Business

Abbott Labs previews portable, 5-minute coronavirus test

Orion Rummler

An Abbott Laboratories logo on a smartphone. Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Abbott Laboratories says it has received emergency authorization from the FDA to produce portable novel coronavirus tests, which the company indicates can detect the virus within five minutes and will be available starting next week.

Why it matters, via Axios' Sam Baker: The U.S. doesn't have the capacity to do enough COVID-19 testing right now, and the tests that are available can take a week to produce results. Closing both of those gaps will be key to getting the virus under control.

Details: Abbott Laboratories says it is working with the Trump administration to deliver portable test kits to "areas where they can have the greatest impact" — likely virus hotspots such as New York, New Jersey and California.

  • The medical-device company plans to deliver 50,000 tests daily beginning April 1, per John Frels, vice president of research and development at Abbott, Bloomberg reports.

What they're saying: "The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus," Abbott President and COO Robert B. Ford said in a press release on Friday.

  • "With rapid testing on ID NOW, healthcare providers can perform molecular point-of-care testing outside the traditional four walls of a hospital in outbreak hotspots."

Caitlin Owens

Coronavirus testing is getting better

A health care worker at Carroll Hospital prepares to take samples from a person being tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital's parking garag in Westminster, Maryland. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

We're still not where we need to be, but America's coronavirus testing situation is getting better after major commercial laboratories have jumped in.

The big picture: "We expect more...than 1 million coming on board this week," Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters yesterday.

Mar 17, 2020 - Health
Orion Rummler

House Oversight asks for Trump administration's coronavirus testing plan

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House Oversight Committee asked the Trump administration on Thursday to demonstrate how it plans to produce and distribute coronavirus testing kits to Americans.

The big picture: The testing capacity for the coronavirus has expanded in the U.S. as more commercial labs pledge to up production. But labs have been sounding the alarm about dwindling supplies — and early testing failures left the country in the dark on how many people have been exposed to the virus.

Mar 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Caitlin Owens

Why the U.S. is so far behind on coronavirus testing

Data: AEI; Table: Axios Visuals

Some of the nation’s best academic laboratories wanted to begin developing their own coronavirus diagnostic tests early last month, but were blocked by federal rules about test development.

Why it matters: The U.S. is woefully behind in mass deployment of tests to detect coronavirus, determine its spread and isolate hot spots. Once given the go-ahead to develop tests under more relaxed terms, some of these labs were able to get tests up and running in a matter of days.

Mar 13, 2020 - Health