Telehealth is unlikely to replace physical doctor's visits, even with 5G

Boosting telehealth services with 5G likely won't eliminate the need for physical doctor's visits, Mei Kwong, executive director for the Center for Connected Health Policy, said on Friday during an Axios virtual event on Friday.

The big picture: Telehealth has experienced massive growth during the coronavirus pandemic, as more health providers have had to pivot services for patients stuck at home.

What she's saying: "So really, telehealth is a compliment to what you're doing with your healthcare services ... it's just another tool in the toolkit for the provider to use in providing that service," Kwong said.

  • "I don't think that in-person service will ever go away, at least not for the foreseeable future, but there will definitely be more things you can do with the technology and do it safely and effectively."

Yes, but: Policymakers are concerned about telehealth widening the digital divide, Kwong said.

  • "Will everybody be able to access it? And that's been a major concern of policymakers if they want to make sure that nobody is left behind, that there isn't this digital divide if we go forward with telehealth of some people being able to access it, and others aren't," she said.

Oscar Health CEO: Virtual health helped decrease ER overcrowding from COVID

Patients who used telehealth during the pandemic contributed to a decrease in emergency room visits by 40% nationwide, and by 80% among those 14 years old and younger, Mario Schlosser, co-founder and CEO of Oscar Health, said Tuesday at an Axios virtual event.

Why it matters: The decrease in ER visits showed many patients were regularly using telehealth services for non-emergencies. Virtual health care visits could become a default for check-ups, prescription refills and behavioral health even after the pandemic subsides, Schlosser added.

Watch: The future of telehealth

On Tuesday, July 14 Axios hosted a conversation on the future of telemedicine with Axios co-founder Mike Allen and health care reporter Caitlin Owens featuring Oscar Health CEO Mario Schlosser and Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai.

Ajit Pai focused on the FCC's telehealth initiatives, highlighting $200 million in funding from the CARES Act to help health care providers shift online.

  • How the money is being allocated: "[The FCC] has distributed funding to 539 applicants, allocated all $200 million of that money to 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. And this money is being distributed to a whole variety of institutions: brick-and-mortar community health centers, mental health and behavioral health facilities."

Mario Schlosser discussed how telehealth has been utilized during the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it's had the health care industry.

  • The impact coronavirus has had on in-person appointments: "If we compare pre-pandemic to now, you look at the hundreds of [health care] appointments that should have occurred. Twenty percent shifted to virtual, 30% remained in person, and 50% simply disappears."
  • On the future of telehealth: "The shift towards digital [in health] is a big opportunity of getting costs out of the US healthcare system, not to create more costs."

Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei hosted a View from the Top segment with Ro co-founder and CEO Zachariah Reitano, who discussed how the current crisis exposes the gaps in American health care.

  • On the impact of coronavirus on the health care industry: "It shined a light on all of the problems that have existed in the health care system for quite some time. And I think, frankly, we're embarrassed by it. But it's good, because hopefully it will serve as a catalyst. We see the racial inequities. We see the geographic inequities."

Watch: The 5G revolution

Axios hosted a conversation on how the coronavirus is hastening the shift to telemedicine and remote education, featuring Rep. Grace Meng, Stand for Children CEO Jonah Edelman and Center for Connected Health Policy Executive Director Mei Kwong.