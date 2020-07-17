2 hours ago - Health

Pandemic builds federal momentum to bridge the digital divide

Screenshot: Axios

Efforts to get students internet access during the coronavirus pandemic has "sped up momentum" in Congress to try and bridge the digital divide, Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) said an Axios virtual event on Friday.

What she's saying: "So what was originally a problem not for everyone around the country, suddenly became a dire and very time-sensitive issue, because these kids weren't able to go to school and participate and learn," Meng said, on student's access to online learning.

  • "This pandemic highlighted how important it is not just for students who are trying to do their homework, who might be going on field trips virtually, but, like you mentioned, telehealth," Meng said.

The bottom line: At the start of the pandemic, 55 million students across the U.S. were unable to physically get to school, Meng told Axios.

Caitlin Owens
9 hours ago - Health

Doctors have gotten better at treating coronavirus patients

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Doctors and hospitals have learned a lot about how best to treat people infected with the coronavirus in the months since the pandemic began.

Why it matters: Better treatment means fewer deaths and less pain for people who are infected, and research into pharmaceutical treatments is advancing at the same time as hospital care.

Jacob Knutson
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Feinstein proposes withholding relief funds from states without mask mandates

Photo: Andrew Harnik/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) said in a statement Thursday that she will introduce an amendment to the Senate's next coronavirus stimulus bill that would withhold federal relief funds from states that do not require people to wear masks in public.

Why it matters: While several states have mandated face coverings in the last two weeks as new coronavirus infections surge across the country, 22 states currently have not issued statewide mask mandates for public settings.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
22 hours ago - Health

The risk of loneliness and trauma from COVID-19

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus that's packing people in hospitals as they grapple with sometimes life-threatening complications is leading to another problem for some survivors: mental health issues.

What's happening: Many hospitals require adult patients to enter without family. Their stress, loneliness and fear, sometimes magnified by invasive treatment procedures, place them at a high risk for disorders such as PTSD, some medical experts say.

