2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Key coronavirus task force working from home after member tests positive

Ursula Perano

Pence and supply chain task force lead Navy Rear Adm. John Polowczyk. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The coronavirus Supply Chain Resilience Task Force, which operates under Vice President Mike Pence, has begun working form home after a "partner" of the unit tested positive for COVID-19, NBC News reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The task force manages the acquisition, distribution and shipments of vital coronavirus supplies and equipment. Members of the group were alerted of the new work-from-home policy Monday night via email, but had previously been meeting in the FEMA Conference Center war room.

Jonathan Swan

Pence tells White House staff to avoid physical contact

Mike Pence. Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence sent White House staff an email Saturday afternoon recommending "social distancing" and to "avoid physical contact" to keep themselves and their colleagues safe from the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: This is the first staff-wide email Pence has sent across the complex during his time as vice president — and is the latest sign the White House is shifting its posture against the pandemic.

Joann MullerJonathan Swan

Fixing America's broken coronavirus supply chain

Polowczyk speaks at a coronavirus briefing at the White House, March 23. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The senior Navy officer now in charge of fixing America's coronavirus supply chain is trying to fill the most urgent needs: ventilators and personal protective gear. But barely a week into his role at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he's still trying to establish what's in the pipeline and where it is.

Driving the news: "Today, I, as leader of FEMA's supply chain task force, am blind to where all the product is," Rear Adm. John Polowczyk tells Axios.

Axios

Trump announces proposals to boost economy in response to coronavirus

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said at a press conference Monday that he will be meeting with Senate Republican leaders tomorrow to discuss proposals for a "very substantial" payroll tax cut and relief for hourly workers in order to stem economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Spiraling concerns over the global impacts of the coronavirus have sent the stock market into free fall, with some investors increasingly worried that a recession is inevitable. Stocks closed 7% down on Monday amid coronavirus fears and tanking oil prices, capping the most dramatic day since the depths of the financial crisis.

