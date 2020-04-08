Key coronavirus task force working from home after member tests positive

The coronavirus Supply Chain Resilience Task Force, which operates under Vice President Mike Pence, has begun working form home after a "partner" of the unit tested positive for COVID-19, NBC News reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The task force manages the acquisition, distribution and shipments of vital coronavirus supplies and equipment. Members of the group were alerted of the new work-from-home policy Monday night via email, but had previously been meeting in the FEMA Conference Center war room.