Coronavirus déjà vu sets in as testing issues rise and PPE dwindles

A worker helps check in people at a coronavirus testing center in Los Angeles. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

As most of the world's wealthy countries resume normal life with their coronavirus outbreaks under control, the U.S. is facing the same catastrophic problems that defined its early experience.

Why it matters: The longer the pandemic rages on, the more human lives it costs and economic devastation it causes.

The state of play: Testing is a problem again. Some hard-hit cities are cutting back on who can be tested because of overwhelming demand, NYT reports. Supply shortages and laboratory backlogs are once again contributing to the problem.

  • Personal protective equipment is running low again, AP reports, which puts health care workers at risk of being infected by the virus.
  • Hospitalizations are spiking, once again raising the possibility that the health system could become overwhelmed.

The bottom line: The U.S. has built up its public health infrastructure since the spring, but not enough. And these measures, even when fully functional, aren't designed to counteract uncontrolled spread — which is what several states are experiencing.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

San Francisco's mayor announced Tuesday that the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city have made it no longer "safe to move forward with reopenings" that were scheduled for next week.

The big picture: Public health departments are seeing record hospitalizations and ICU beds filling up in addition to more cases, a sign that more vulnerable populations could be contracting the virus.

At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for coronavirus

Mississippi State Capitol building. Photo by Rory Doyle/AFP via Getty Images

At least eight Mississippi state lawmakers have received positive tests for the novel coronavirus after many were in the Capitol building and chose not to wear masks or practice social distancing, AP reports.

Why it matters: The infected officials include 73-year-old Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, and 57-year-old House Speaker Philip Gunn — both of whom are Republicans.

