23 mins ago - Health

U.S. nearly empties medical supplies stockpile to fight coronavirus

Orion Rummler

The Intensive Care Unit of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital on April 8 in Leonardtown, Maryland. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The federal government is in the process of deploying 90% of its stockpiled medical equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Health and Human Services spokesperson Katie McKeogh told Axios Wednesday night.

Why it matters: These shipments aren't enough to meet current demands from states, who are bracing for staggered surges in hospital resource demand through May.

Driving the news: The House Oversight Committee published data on Wednesday showing what supplies the stockpile has sent to states so far — including 11 million N95 masks and over 7,000 ventilators, primarily to New York and other hot spots.

  • HHS announced its first contracts for ventilator production under the Defense Production Act on Wednesday.
  • The agency says 30,000 ventilators built by General Motors will be delivered to the national stockpile by the end of August, and 43,000 ventilators from Philips will be delivered by the end of December.
  • 10% of the national stockpile will not be deployed and will instead be reserved "for critical needs of frontline healthcare workers serving in federal response efforts," McKeogh said.

Flashback: America's hospitals, doctors and nurses said in March there would "not be enough medical supplies, including ventilators, to respond to the projected COVID-­19 outbreak" without the intervention of the Defense Production Act — even with the use of the national stockpile.

  • Trump administration officials anonymously sounded the alarm in early April that America's emergency stockpile of personal protective equipment was running dangerously low.

What they're saying: "Now that the national stockpile has been depleted of critical equipment, it appears that the Administration is leaving states to fend for themselves, to scour the open market for these scarce supplies, and to compete with each other and federal agencies in a chaotic, free-for-all bidding war," House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a press release on Wednesday.

Go deeper: The push to multiply limited medical supplies

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens

The push to multiply limited medical supplies

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Health care workers and the federal government are scrambling to stretch limited supplies of medical equipment.

Why it matters: We can’t manufacture enough medical masks or ventilators in time to meet the enormous surge in demand that's expected to hit in mid-April. The next-best thing is trying to make what we have last as long as possible.

Go deeperArrowApr 3, 2020 - Health
Joann Muller

The race to make more masks and ventilators

Fabric cutouts that will become masks are lined up at Xtreme Pro Apparel on March 23 in Broomfield, Colo. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post

The U.S. is scouring the globe and leaning on non-medical manufacturers to help overcome shortages of ventilators, masks, gloves and gowns.

Why it matters: Nearly 90% of U.S. mayors who responded to a national survey on coronavirus preparedness said they lack sufficient tests kits, face masks and other protective equipment for their emergency responders and medical workers, the Washington Post reports.

Go deeperArrowMar 28, 2020 - Health
Marisa Fernandez

Cuomo pleads with federal government to supply New York with ventilators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the federal government on Tuesday to supply ventilators, saying the state is in dire need of tens of thousands of machines to manage the coronavirus outbreak. The state expects to receive about 4,000 ventilators per Vice President Mike Pence.

Why it matters: New York state has become the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, with 25,665 cases, and Cuomo said time is running out to wait on domestic production of medical supplies.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Health