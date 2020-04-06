1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus stimulus spending is more similar to WWII than the Great Recession

Mike Allen

Everyone needs to change their mental model of the scope of the coronavirus rescue package, Hamilton Place Strategies partner Matt McDonald tells Axios.

The state of play: Federal spending as a share of GDP this year is already closer to World War II levels than it is to the financial crisis, and that is only going to increase.

Sources: JPMorgan, CBO. Graphic: Hamilton Place Strategies

Why it matters: This event will result in big societal changes, big policy changes, and big political changes, Matt says.

  • We're going to see reflection, investigation, accountability and reform. 
  • The changes to come will be commensurate with the size of the event. For example, WWII resulted in the establishment of the Defense Department.

Sara FischerStef W. Kight

Campaigns turn to texting as coronavirus spreads

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Peer-to-peer (P2P) texting is experiencing a massive uptick in political campaigns throughout the country now that in-person campaign activities and forms of voter outreach are being suspended to protect public health, P2P experts and campaigns tell Axios.

Why it matters: Campaign tactics like rallies, town halls, phone banking and canvassing are becoming harder to do as officials urge people to quarantine themselves and stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bryan Walsh

The pandemic highlights the man-made disasters to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has fully arrived, how bad it gets will largely be a function of how our society responds at every level.

Why it matters: From pandemics to climate change to earthquakes, massive catastrophes lie in our future. But in a world that has the technological capability that ours does, we have the power to mitigate those disasters through our preparation and resilience — or to make them worse through our failures.

Sara Fischer

Olympics postponement throws more than $1 billion in advertising into limbo

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games to next year creates problems for advertisers, who could now potentially be facing a more crowded media calendar.

What they're saying: "Cancelled is actually the easier scenario than postponed because it's a definitive yes or no kind of thing," says Jon Swallen, CRO of the media division at Kantar, an advertising analytics company.

