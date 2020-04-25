Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until September

The IRS will begin mailing paper stimulus checks to Americans in early May, MarketWatch reports, citing the House Ways and Means Committee.

What's happening: Low-income households will receive checks first as the IRS mails 5 million per week. But the committee's timetable shows that all checks will not be mailed until the week of September 7.

What you can do: Check the status of your coronavirus stimulus payment on the IRS website and sign up to get the money via direct deposit with your bank information — even if you didn't file taxes in 2018 or 2019.

