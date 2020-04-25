2 hours ago - Health

Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until September

Orion Rummler

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The IRS will begin mailing paper stimulus checks to Americans in early May, MarketWatch reports, citing the House Ways and Means Committee.

What's happening: Low-income households will receive checks first as the IRS mails 5 million per week. But the committee's timetable shows that all checks will not be mailed until the week of September 7.

What you can do: Check the status of your coronavirus stimulus payment on the IRS website and sign up to get the money via direct deposit with your bank information — even if you didn't file taxes in 2018 or 2019.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization said Saturday there is "no evidence” that people who recover from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

What they're saying: "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission."

Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus Q&A: Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagious

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer four questions on vulnerability for those with asthma, traveling across state lines, being contagious, safely washing dishes and alternatives to Lysol and Clorox.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,868,539 — Total deaths: 201,502 — Total recoveries — 811,660Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 924,865 — Total deaths: 53,070 — Total recoveries — 99,346 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Business latest: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until September — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will send a letter next week urging Trump, governors and mayors to work together to reopen.
  4. Public health updates: Veterans Affairs acknowledges personal protective equipment shortage — The coronavirus crisis is way worse than feared — Americans split by religion on who deserves ventilators.
  5. State updates: Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor — Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late."
  6. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — President says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  7. World latest: India begins to relax lockdown measures — Ramadan during the pandemic.
  8. 1 🍺 thing: State shutdowns and restaurant closures could leave millions of gallons of beer wasted.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

