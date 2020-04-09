Summer's arrival may not slow coronavirus' spread

The coronavirus isn't likely to significantly slow down when summer arrives, although plenty of uncertainties remain, a National Academies of Sciences panel told the White House on Tuesday, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: That puts extra weight on getting mitigation measures — like testing, contact tracing and quarantining — right whenever we begin to lift social distancing policies.

Between the lines: Experts have hoped that the virus would die down during the warm summer months, giving us time to be better prepared for it in the fall. But there hasn't been any concrete evidence that that'll be the case, meaning we shouldn't have been counting on it anyway.

Go deeper: 10 ways coronavirus is changing energy and climate change