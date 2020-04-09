54 mins ago - Health

Summer's arrival may not slow coronavirus' spread

Caitlin Owens

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus isn't likely to significantly slow down when summer arrives, although plenty of uncertainties remain, a National Academies of Sciences panel told the White House on Tuesday, per the Washington Post.

Why it matters: That puts extra weight on getting mitigation measures — like testing, contact tracing and quarantining — right whenever we begin to lift social distancing policies.

Between the lines: Experts have hoped that the virus would die down during the warm summer months, giving us time to be better prepared for it in the fall. But there hasn't been any concrete evidence that that'll be the case, meaning we shouldn't have been counting on it anyway.

Go deeper: 10 ways coronavirus is changing energy and climate change

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh

The pandemic highlights the man-made disasters to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has fully arrived, how bad it gets will largely be a function of how our society responds at every level.

Why it matters: From pandemics to climate change to earthquakes, massive catastrophes lie in our future. But in a world that has the technological capability that ours does, we have the power to mitigate those disasters through our preparation and resilience — or to make them worse through our failures.

Go deeperArrowMar 14, 2020 - Health
Caitlin OwensBryan Walsh

What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for.

The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 27, 2020 - Health
Scott Rosenberg

1-minute read: 10 fact-based steps to a virus crisis

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

News about the coronavirus is so big and coming so fast that it's hard to remember what happened just last week, let alone last month.

Here's the quickest possible review of the story so far — how it happened and how the U.S. lost control.

Go deeperArrowMar 28, 2020 - Health