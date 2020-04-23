40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Two big ideas for the sovereign money crunch

Felix Salmon
Bankruptcy is not an option for sovereign borrowers. That's not a big problem for countries like the U.S. that can borrow unlimited amounts in their own currency.

Yes, but: It's a huge problem for most countries that need to fund their coronavirus response while also servicing existing debts. For those countries, one solution is the creation of new obligations issued at a super-sovereign level.

Two big ideas along those lines are the proposals that the IMF should issue $500 billion in new Special Drawing Rights and that the EU should issue perpetual bonds (subscription).

Poor countries should also be able to push back their payments to private-sector bondholders for 12 months. A new proposal from a group of authors, including sovereign debt guru Lee Buchheit, suggests a clever way for them to do that.

  • Countries would instead send the payments to the World Bank, which would use them to fund a new credit facility.
  • That facility would then immediately lend the money back to the sovereign, to be used to fight COVID-19.

Here's why it makes sense for countries to send payments to the World Bank, just for those monies to come straight back again.

  • The Bank can certify that the funds will be used to fight the virus.
  • After a year, the countries would repay the Bank, with interest. (Thanks to its preferred creditor status, it nearly always gets repaid.) The Bank, in turn, would pass the money on to bondholders.
  • The bondholders would have very little incentive to sue for their missed coupon payments, because it would be cheaper and easier to just wait a year to get their money from the Bank. (If countries are sued, there's a "doctrine of necessity" they will be able to use to defend themselves.)

By the numbers: According to the World Bank, remittances to poor countries — the most important way they get money from abroad — are expected to fall by an unprecedented $109 billion this year. That also happens to be roughly the amount of money those countries need to spend on servicing foreign bonds.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Brazil and Ecuador are becoming coronavirus epicenters in Latin America, as prolonged lapses in tracking and testing have led to severely undercounted death tolls, the Washington Post and the New York Times report.

Where it stands: Brazil's health minister, appointed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro last week, said the government plans to buy 46 million tests but has not specified when tests will arrive or be distributed, per the Post. Authorities in Ecuador, including its president, believe the country's death toll is much higher than currently reported.

Updated 3 hours ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh
Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus pandemic could put 265 million worldwide at risk of starvation

Nearly 265 million people worldwide could be pushed to starvation by the end of the year as the coronavirus pandemic strains supply chains, agricultural production and national economies, the New York Times reports.

The state of play: Measures in place to combat the illness, such as social distancing and lockdowns, have made it nearly impossible for many around the world to work and be able to feed their families.

10 hours ago - World
Dion Rabouin
Dion Rabouin

"Astronomical" U.S. debt from coronavirus measures will reshape the Treasury market

Even before expected new stimulus measures are passed, the U.S. government's annual deficit will likely top $4 trillion this year, analysts at BMO Capital Markets write.

Why it matters: "These are astronomical numbers that will reshape the Treasury market for years, if not decades, to come."

9 hours ago - Economy & Business