More help for the little guy

While large businesses can generally borrow the money they need to get them through the crisis, small businesses cannot.

Why it matters: Small businesses are the main engine of employment growth, and account for roughly half of all private-sector jobs. If they fail en masse, the whole U.S. economy will collapse.

By the numbers: As Axios' Dion Rabouin has reported, America's largest companies have borrowed more than $1 trillion so far this year, with seemingly no limit on how much more they can borrow if they need it.

  • The Federal Reserve has ensured that nearly all companies with access to capital markets can borrow as much money as they need, with confidence that they will continue to be able to borrow and refinance as those debts become due.

The catch: Small businesses, by contrast, cannot borrow what they need. They're far too small to be able to access capital markets, and banks don't want to lend to them either.

  • Small businesses are notoriously bad credits even at the best of times, which means that meager potential profits on a small-business loan don't make up for the risk the bank is taking.

The only help for small businesses so far has come from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which, as its name implies, was designed primarily to protect employees' paychecks.

  • Be smart: Think of the PPP as a way for the federal government to subsidize employment — it funnels cash through employers as an alternative to paying out $600 per week in unemployment checks. The PPP is good for small-business employees, but provides much less help than is needed for business owners.

Driving the news: There's no private-sector solution to this problem. While a bipartisan Senate proposal to support small businesses directly does exist, Senator Chuck Grassley told reporters this week that negotiations over further coronavirus relief won’t start in earnest until the end of June, and Senator Roy Blunt said passing another relief bill by July is “optimistic.”

The bottom line: Without substantial direct support from the government, millions of small businesses will never be able to find the cash they need to survive this crisis.

The coronavirus leaves those in food deserts even more vulnerable

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed many people to buy groceries and supplies in bulk, but nearly 23.5 million Americans who live far from supermarkets don’t have that option.

Why it matters: Low-income households in food deserts — more than a mile from a supermarket in a city or suburbs or more than 10 miles in rural areas — often struggle with having enough to eat, and the global pandemic has exacerbated that circumstance. Their access to fresh produce and meat continues to decrease, and they often turn instead to fast food or processed foods, according to the Agriculture Department.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 5,270,244 — Total deaths: 340,116 — Total recoveries — 2,086,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 1,611,691 — Total deaths: 96,479 — Total recoveries: 350,135 — Total tested: 13,398,624Map.
  3. Public health: There is "little evidence" coronavirus is under control in most states, new report finds Muslim health care workers balance Ramadan fasting with battling coronavirus.
  4. States: D.C. and its suburbs have some of the worst coronavirus rates in the U.S. Daily deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March States see record unemployment.
  5. Business: Small business outlook is slowly improving, but the pandemic hits minority-owned small businesses harder.
  6. World: Health officials report first death in Gaza stripCoronavirus testing is virtually nonexistent in some poor countries.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

A glimmer of hope for small businesses

New findings from a weekly U.S. Census survey show that things might be slowly looking up for small businesses — or at least steadying.

The big picture: The number of companies reporting severe problems from COVID-19 — or of temporary closings or having to cut employee hours — has been dropping. At the same time, far more said they had received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

