Coronavirus shutdown could leave millions of gallons of beer wasted

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic forced event centers, sporting venues, bars and restaurants to close across the U.S. — leaving millions of gallons of beer unused and at risk of going stale, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: A variety of industries are struggling to deal with excess stock as the virus continues to take its toll, per the Journal. Farmers are dumping food that would've gone to now-closed restaurants, while airlines hunt for places to park their idled fleet, and commodity traders search for floating supertankers to store excess crude oil.

Normally, brewers would be gearing up for a busy season as summer nears, but they've already missed out on the NCAA's March Madness basketball tournament and St. Patrick's Day.

  • Brewers and distributors will also take a hit from the postponement of Major League Baseball's season, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and European soccer.
"This was the absolute worst time for this to happen for draft beer. We have never seen an interruption like this where everything freezes in place."
— Craig Purser, CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association, to the WSJ

The state of play: The unsold or expired beer could cost the industry as much as $1 billion, per the Journal.

  • Brewers are struggling to figure out what to do with the excess suds. In March, roughly 10 million gallons were abandoned in venues, according to an NBWA estimate.
  • Large quantities of beer can't be dumped into the water stream because environmental regulations say it can negatively impact the pH balance, reduce oxygen and produce bad bacteria.

The impact: Brewers and distributors are still debating who will absorb the cost, which could be devastating for small and locally owned businesses.

  • Guinness maker Diageo PLC, Anheuser Busch InBev SA and Modelo owner Constellation Brands Inc. are among the businesses that have pledged to share the cost of undrunk beer with distributors, the Journal writes.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

The coronavirus crisis is way worse than feared

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's deflating, but it would be derelict to ignore: The hope of anything approximating normal in the coming months — and probably well beyond — is gone. 

Why it matters: It's great and normal to cheer for a miracle cure or sudden coronavirus retreat. But the experts who study the virus closest seem unanimous in their verdict that our health, economic and social pain will persist for many months to come. 

1 hour ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,834,134 — Total deaths: 198,405 — Total recoveries — 802,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 906,551 — Total deaths: 52,042 — Total recoveries — 99,120 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Military latest: USS Kidd forced to port after 18 sailors test positive for coronavirus.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. World latest: India eases some strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions
  7. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some swing voters in Canton, Ohio, who were won over by President Trump's say-anything bravado in 2016, now wish he'd be less partisan and more expert-driven — like a governor.

Driving the news: Concerns over Trump's ego and how he talks about the public health crisis were some of the main takeaways from our Engagious/FPG focus group with 10 voters who flipped from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016.

6 hours ago - Politics & Policy