While dine-in restaurants and bars may be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are still drinking at home, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: Most governors have deemed liquor stores, wineries, distilleries and other providers of alcoholic beverages as essential businesses.

Some states eventually extended the power to restaurants, allowing them to offer alcohol as a carry-out or delivery option.

By the numbers: Sales of alcohol at liquor and grocery stores surged 22% for the week ending March 28, compared with the same period last year, per the WSJ.

Overall wine sales jumped 10% in March from a year earlier, while spirits sales rose 9%.

Online alcohol sales also jumped. Alcohol delivery app Drizly saw nearly 1,600% growth in year-over-year new customers at the end of March, CEO Cory Rellas told The Hill.

The bottom line, via Axios' Sara Fischer: The pandemic will have a long-lasting impact on the health of the American people. Substance abuse, a lack of physical stimulation and unhealthy diets could take a toll on Americans.