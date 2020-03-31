32 mins ago - Health

The San Francisco Bay Area's virus vigil

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The San Francisco Bay Area is in waiting mode right now, hoping its first-in-the-nation adoption of "shelter in place" policies give it a shot at dodging the virus crisis' worst-case scenarios.

Yes, but: The area, which has lately struggled to deal with widening economic inequality engendered by tech industry wealth, now also faces significant county-by-county variations in coronavirus impact, with Santa Clara County hardest hit.

Driving the news: On Monday, seven Bay Area countries extended their shelter-in-place orders, first effective on March 17, from the original April 7 end date to May 1 (and possibly longer).

  • The counties ordered all non-essential activities to be curtailed, shutting down bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms, and more, and telling residents to stay home except for emergencies and food shopping.
  • Sara Cody and Scott Morrow, Santa Clara County and San Mateo County’s respective public health officers, have served as the region’s own versions of Dr. Tony Fauci, delivering regular updates and pushing elected officials to make bold moves.
  • Early signs suggest the early moves helped: The number of hospitalized cases in one of the city’s main hospitals has remained low and steady, according to daily Twitter reports from Bob Wachter, department of medicine chair at UC San Francisco.

By the numbers: As of Monday, six patients in San Francisco have died from COVID-19, with 374 total confirmed cases (though testing continues to lag, making it difficult to grasp the true level of virus spread).

The crisis has also highlighted Silicon Valley’s penchant for problem solving.

The catch: It’s still unclear whether the Bay Area has truly "flattened the curve."

  • A new model from the University of Washington predicts that California's need for medical resources like hospital beds will peak around April 26.
  • While the city of San Francisco is still seeing a low and steady rate of hospitalization, nearby Santa Clara County, home to San Jose and the place where the region's first case emerged, has seen a wider spread. Santa Clara is now the county with the second highest number of cases in the state, behind Los Angeles.
  • Despite best efforts, it’s undeniable that San Francisco will permanently lose a number of beloved restaurants, bars, shops, and other businesses.
  • The city also has to figure out how to help more vulnerable groups, including the homeless and those living in single-occupancy rooms with shared amenities that make it hard not to interact with strangers.

The big picture: Since 2017 the Bay Area has already dealt with a major wildfire crisis, and the threat of a massive earthquake is never far from the collective consciousness.

  • Despite that backdrop, San Francisco remains determined to show it is once again “the city that knows how,” as President Taft dubbed it after it recovered from the 1906 earthquake to host the World's Fair nine years later.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

California Bay Area residents ordered to remain home for 3 weeks

San Francisco. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

A "shelter in place" order is expected for six Bay Area counties in California on Monday, which will direct residents to stay in their homes as much as possible for three weeks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

What we know: The order will begin at 12:01am PT Tuesday and go through at least April 7. The combined population of the six counties is 6.7 million. Not all Bay Area counties were included.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Health
Ina Fried

Tech giants promise to pay hourly workers while employees telecommute

Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft, Google, Facebook and Twitter all told Axios on Thursday night that they plan to pay their hourly workers regular wages even as they encourage many of their staff to work from home, reducing their on-site support staffing needs.

Why it matters: While many tech employees can do their jobs remotely, large companies also have support staff that do everything from cooking their meals to driving shuttles and cleaning the office. Those workers can't do their jobs remotely, and it was not initially clear how the coronavirus response would affect them.

Go deeperArrowMar 6, 2020 - Health
Kim Hart

U.S. counties expect coronavirus response to cost billions

Health care workers from Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

County officials are urging Congress to make their governments eligible to directly receive coronavirus relief funds to offset the ballooning costs of responding to the crisis.

Why it matters: The country's 1,900 public health departments are run by counties, which also manage roughly 1,000 U.S. hospitals. More than 500 counties have already declared a state of emergency to trigger additional funding and resources.

Go deeperArrowMar 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy