2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus outbreak slams companies' 2020 sales projections

Dion Rabouin

A man and a child walk past a closed Apple store in Shanghai on Feb. 20. Photo: Yifan Ding/Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak already is eating into companies' 2020 plans, with a number of firms announcing significant expected hits to their sales.

What's happening: After warning that it would need to write down its revenue expectations, a new report from Nikkei says Apple's iPhone inventories could remain low until April or longer and that suppliers are "currently operating at around 30% to 50% of capacity."

  • Adidas also said Wednesday that its business in and around China had dropped by about 85% year over year since Jan. 25.
  • Puma added that it expected the virus to hit sales and profits in the first quarter but still hoped to reach its 2020 targets.

What they're saying: "Retail in February is destroyed," Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a statement. "We don’t know yet about March. We are doing everything we can to stay open."

Flashback: About 40% of companies that have reported earnings have cited the term “coronavirus,” and about a quarter of those have modified guidance due to the virus.

On the other side: “An aggressive response to the crisis [by the Chinese government] seems to be helping contain the epidemic,” Jefferies analyst James Grzinic told Reuters.

  • “[T]his would suggest that a tough first quarter should be followed by a strong recovery in the second quarter and beyond.”

Go deeper: Coronavirus may be "at the brink" of a global pandemic

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Apple shares surge after it posts record holiday sales

Photo: Apple

Buoyed by strong iPhone sales and a growing services business, Apple reported record quarterly revenue and profits that were well ahead of estimates and its own forecasts. Apple also projected revenue for the current quarter ahead of many analysts' expectations, sending shares higher.

Why it matters: The October-to-December quarter includes the all-important holiday shopping season, and Apple's results show the resiliency of its business.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020
Ina Fried

China looms large in Apple's earnings report amid coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

China figured prominently throughout Apple's earnings report on Tuesday, helping fuel the company's record holiday quarter, but also playing a role in the uncertainty hanging over the current quarter.

Why it matters: Apple is the latest company to flag that China's coronavirus outbreak could harm near-term business.

Go deeperArrowJan 29, 2020
Ina Fried

Apple will miss quarterly earnings estimates due to coronavirus

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple issued a rare earnings warning on Monday, saying it would not meet quarterly revenue expectations due to the impact of the coronavirus, which will limit iPhone production and limit product demand in China.

Why it matters: Lots of companies rely on China for production, but unlike most U.S. tech companies, Apple also gets a significant chunk of its revenue from sales in China.

Go deeperArrowFeb 17, 2020 - Technology