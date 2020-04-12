33 mins ago - Economy & Business

Survival of the biggest: Coronavirus transforms retail

Erica Pandey

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The titans of the retail industry — Amazon, Walmart, Target and Costco — are poised to come out of the coronavirus crisis even stronger and more formidable than they were before, as smaller rivals suffer and wither.

Why it matters: The pandemic will permanently reshape America's retail landscape — accelerating a winner-take-all race that started taking shape before stores were forced to close.

What's happening: With piles of cash, extensive delivery networks and massive physical footprints to navigate the pandemic, America’s biggest retailers are raking in sales.

  • They're proving impervious to the effects of the retail shutdown that has hobbled smaller rivals.
  • Even midsized store chains — the nation's mall anchors — are running out of time to survive.
  • Per CNN: "Sears, JCPenney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew were some of the most distressed companies prior to the outbreak" and they "may not be able to survive the coronavirus crisis."

Amazon has "essentially become infrastructure," says Sally Hubbard, a director at the Open Markets Institute and a former assistant attorney general in New York's antitrust bureau. As the country stays home and observes social distancing guidelines, its reliance on Amazon is becoming increasingly apparent.

  • Sales of certain products on Amazon have spiked, according to CommerceIQ, which helps companies handle sales, advertising and operations on Amazon.com.
    • Cold and flu medicine sales are up 861%
    • Hand soap: 512%
    • Dog food: 947%
    • Chips: 376%.
  • Customer spending on Amazon is up 35% compared with the same period last year, per Recode.
  • Grocery delivery — a big investment for Amazon that had been slow to take off — is suddenly wildly popular, with shoppers fighting to grab open delivery windows.
  • Amazon is even profiting from our heightened dependence on internet connectivity and streaming entertainment, through Amazon Web Services and Prime Video.

"The growth of e-commerce is going to accelerate by at least 5 years, if not 10 years," says Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ. "Brick and mortar stores are losing big right now."

  • Bricks have ceded market share to clicks — and Amazon is around 40% of U.S. e-commerce.

Even when Americans are going to stores, they're choosing the giants.

  • Walmart saw its in-store sales jump 20% in March, while online sales surged by 30%.
  • Costco's sales went up by 12%.
  • Target's overall sales surged 25%.

The other side: Smaller stores are bleeding out. Mom-and-pop retailers are lining up for federally-backed loans through the Payroll Protection Program, and last week, the Federal Reserve said it would backstop loans for midsized companies as well — up to 10,000 workers.

  • U.S. retail saw a 60% decline in foot traffic in March, a gut punch that hit all businesses except the giants, according to Coresight Research.
  • Amazon and Walmart are hiring a combined 250,000 workers to keep up with demand.
  • But millions of Americans who work for smaller or struggling retailers — even Macy's and the Gap — have been furloughed.
  • Not all of them will get their jobs back when the economy opens again, says Sucharita Mulpuru, a retail analyst at Forrester research.

The bottom line: "The strong are getting stronger," Mulpuru says. "If the questions around Amazon and antitrust were not strong enough before this crisis, they're going to be very, very front and center after this."

Scott Rosenberg, Kia Kokalitcheva, Ina Fried

Tech shapes a new stay-at-home economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the coronavirus crisis forces daily life across the U.S. into a new homebound template, the tech industry is swooping in to reshape how we shop, eat and entertain ourselves.

The big picture: Trends toward e-commerce, delivery services and online entertainment have long been underway, but this moment is accelerating them — and pushing the companies and industries behind them into a new position of dominance.

Rashaan Ayesh

Ramen sales jump as Americans stockpile for coronavirus

Photo: Rita Maas/Getty Images

Online ramen noodle sales have skyrocketed 578% between Feb. 23 and March 21, as American consumers continue to stash reserves of non-perishables during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a company presentation cited by Bloomberg.

The big picture: Sales of shelf-stable products, including pastas and canned soups, have swelled more than 400% in recent weeks. However, consumers' spending habits throughout the outbreak have recently shifted to office supplies, toys and exercise equipment — a period Walmart has dubbed "Restricted Living," Bloomberg writes.

Ursula Perano

Amazon seeking to hire 100,000 new workers to meet coronavirus demand

Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 new warehouse and delivery workers in the U.S. to meet the growing demand for online shopping amid mass business shutdowns due to the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the economy, exposing inequality and causing many companies to cut jobs. The $2 an hour increase in pay will be attractive to many workers, but the hiring surge means 100,000 more people will go to work and not practice social distancing.

