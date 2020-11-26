Get the latest market trends in your inbox

European countries extend lockdowns

A medical worker takes a COVID-19 throat swab sample at the Berlin-Brandenburg Airport. Photo by Maja Hitij via Getty

Recent spikes in COVID-19 infections across Europe have led authorities to extend restrictions ahead of the holiday season.

Why it matters: "Relaxing too fast and too much is a risk for a third wave after Christmas," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Germany’s shutdown, which was planned to last four weeks beginning Nov. 2, will remain through Dec. 20 in an attempt to lower the number of new cases in each region from the current 140 per 100,000 inhabitants per week to fewer than 50, the AP reports.

  • The country will enforce additional restrictions to private gatherings, expand mask mandates, reduce the count of customers allowed in stores and discourage traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Greece’s current lockdown, due to end Nov. 30, will be extended for one week amid a surge in cases.

  • Residents are only allowed to leave home for specific reasons, such as work, health, essential purchases, exercise or walking a pet, and they have to send a text or carry self-declaration.
  • A 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place.

Lithuania has also extended its lockdown until Dec. 17, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court backs religious groups on New York coronavirus restrictions

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday that restrictions previously imposed on New York places of worship by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) during the coronavirus pandemic violated the First Amendment.

Why it matters: The decision in a 5-4 vote heralds the first significant action by the new President Trump-appointed conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who cast the deciding vote in favor of the Catholic Church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Health

In photos: Americans embark on Thanksgiving air travel

Los Angeles international Airport on Nov. 25. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Many Americans chose to travel by plane ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Why it matters: The CDC advised Americans on Nov. 19 not to travel for Thanksgiving, and that doing so may increase the chance of contracting and spreading COVID-19. The U.S. is currently seeing the most coronavirus cases and the greatest strain on hospitals since the start of the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Axios
19 hours ago - Health

Beware a Thanksgiving mirage

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Don't be surprised if COVID metrics plunge over the next few days, only to spike next week.

Why it matters: The COVID Tracking Project warns of a "double-weekend pattern" on Thanksgiving — where the usual weekend backlog of data is tacked on to a holiday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)