A medical worker takes a COVID-19 throat swab sample at the Berlin-Brandenburg Airport. Photo by Maja Hitij via Getty
Recent spikes in COVID-19 infections across Europe have led authorities to extend restrictions ahead of the holiday season.
Why it matters: "Relaxing too fast and too much is a risk for a third wave after Christmas," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Germany’s shutdown, which was planned to last four weeks beginning Nov. 2, will remain through Dec. 20 in an attempt to lower the number of new cases in each region from the current 140 per 100,000 inhabitants per week to fewer than 50, the AP reports.
- The country will enforce additional restrictions to private gatherings, expand mask mandates, reduce the count of customers allowed in stores and discourage traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks.
Greece’s current lockdown, due to end Nov. 30, will be extended for one week amid a surge in cases.
- Residents are only allowed to leave home for specific reasons, such as work, health, essential purchases, exercise or walking a pet, and they have to send a text or carry self-declaration.
- A 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew remains in place.
Lithuania has also extended its lockdown until Dec. 17, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people.
- France recently eased its restrictions, moving into a three-stage process out of lockdown.