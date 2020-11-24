Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

France to end second lockdown after three weeks

Photo: Marc Piasecki via Getty

France will begin a three-stage plan to phase out its second COVID-19 lockdown of the year, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Last week’s virus cases across the country amounted to one-third the number of cases seen in early November, the New York Times reports. Health experts have warned France not to repeat its mistakes from the spring as the nation moves to ease restrictions.

The big picture: Though France’s COVID-19 total death toll reached 50,000 on Tuesday, the number of people in hospitals and intensive care has steadily decreased recently, according to the Times.

  • The first stage out of lockdown will begin on Nov. 28, when nonessential businesses such as toy stores and bookshops will be allowed to reopen under strict health rules.
  • People will need permission slips to leave their homes, but the 1-kilometer travel restriction will extend to 20 kilometers. French residents will also be allowed to travel up to three hours away from home, increasing from the earlier one-hour limit.
  • Outdoor after-school activities will resume, while places of worship will reopen with no more than 30 people.
  • Bars and restaurants are likely to remain closed until mid-January.

The second stage will begin Dec. 15. As long as daily new cases are under 5,000 and no more than 3,000 patients are in intensive care, people will be able to move more freely, with theaters and museums allowed to reopen with restrictions.

  • The government will impose a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., however, and people are barred from assembling on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The final stage will go into effect Jan. 20 if case numbers remain low.

  • All bars, restaurants and gyms will then reopen and university students will be able to return to in-person classes.
  • Companies forced to remain closed through Jan. 20 will receive financial support.

What he’s saying: “The logic of all these decisions is the same,” Macron said. “To limit as much as possible all the activities that multiply gatherings, that lead people to gather in enclosed places and to gradually allow the reopening of activities where we can protect ourselves.”

Context: France’s vaccination campaign is set to launch as soon as late December or early January, according to Macron. Elderly people, hospitals, retirement homes and doctors will be given priority.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
13 hours ago - Health

What overwhelmed hospitals look like

A healthcare professional suits up to enter a COVID-19 patient's room in the ICU at Van Wert County Hospital in Ohio. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP

Utah doctors are doing what they say is the equivalent of rationing care. Intensive care beds in Minnesota are nearly full. And the country overall continues to break hospitalization records — all as millions of Americans travel to spend Thanksgiving with friends and family.

Why it matters: America's health care workers are exhausted, and the sickest coronavirus patients aren't receiving the kind of care that could make the difference between living and dying.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
14 hours ago - Economy & Business

Southwest CEO: "You should fly"

The official guidance of the CDC says that "postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year."

  • Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly, however, took the opposing position when he was interviewed by "Axios on HBO." "You should fly," he told me, adding that "we need to have as much commerce and business and movement as is safe to do."
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines push for "COVID-free passports" as vaccine race heats up

Airline employees at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago on Monday, after Chile resumed international flights. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced Monday that it's "in the final development phase" of a "digital passport" mobile app that would receive COVID-19 test and vaccination certificates.

Why it matters: Per a statement from Nick Careen, IATA's senior vice president of airport, passenger, cargo and security, the app would "get people traveling again safely," as the airline industry seeks to recover from the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow