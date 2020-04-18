2 hours ago - Economy & Business

How the coronavirus will change dining out

Axios

San Gennaro, a red-sauce restaurant in the Bronx, awaits our return. Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP

It may be a long time before many of us congregate in restaurants. And going out to eat is quickly becoming a far-off luxury for many hardworking Americans.

What's next: The dining trade is starting to think about how the industry will need to evolve, and Bloomberg's Leslie Patton and Edward Ludlow have a look ahead as "buffet services may disappear" and "workers may need to wear gloves and masks."

  • '"[U]tensils may be individually wrapped."
  • "Appetizers off of shared plates may be discontinued."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had this preview of the new normal when restaurants reopen, via the L.A. Times:

  • Taking customer temperatures at the door.
  • Reducing the number of tables by half.
  • Disposable menus.

Orion Rummler

USDA announces $19 billion food assistance program

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and President Trump at the White House on April 17. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to spend $16 billion on direct payments to farmers, ranchers and producers "who experience unprecedented losses" during the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary Sonny Perdue said at Friday's White House press briefing.

What's happening: There's been an upsurge in demand for food banks across the country in the face of mass unemployment and school closures. Meanwhile, U.S. farmers and food companies have decreased production in response to dwindling demand, as restaurants and businesses close.

Courtenay Brown

The gamble to re-open the economy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's a big blind spot as governors weigh how and when to lift stay-at-home orders: If businesses' doors reopen, will the people come?

Why it matters: The economy has been ravaged by efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak — and the recovery is dependent on whether Americans feel they can return to normal life without contracting the disease.

Alayna TreeneStef W. Kight

States face dilemma over when to reopen

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Some U.S. mayors and governors are bracing for new pressures to reopen too soon — and warn second surges of coronavirus infections would only force fresh clampdowns — after President Trump unveiled guidelines for "Opening Up America Again."

What they're saying: "That would be like releasing someone from prison, and then saying, 'Sorry, you need to come back to serve more time,'" Paul TenHaken, the mayor of Sioux Falls, S.D., and a Republican, tells Axios.

