It may be a long time before many of us congregate in restaurants. And going out to eat is quickly becoming a far-off luxury for many hardworking Americans.

What's next: The dining trade is starting to think about how the industry will need to evolve, and Bloomberg's Leslie Patton and Edward Ludlow have a look ahead as "buffet services may disappear" and "workers may need to wear gloves and masks."

'"[U]tensils may be individually wrapped."

individually wrapped." "Appetizers off of shared plates may be discontinued."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had this preview of the new normal when restaurants reopen, via the L.A. Times:

Taking customer temperatures at the door.

at the door. Reducing the number of tables by half.

of tables by half. Disposable menus.

