How the coronavirus will change dining out
San Gennaro, a red-sauce restaurant in the Bronx, awaits our return. Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP
It may be a long time before many of us congregate in restaurants. And going out to eat is quickly becoming a far-off luxury for many hardworking Americans.
What's next: The dining trade is starting to think about how the industry will need to evolve, and Bloomberg's Leslie Patton and Edward Ludlow have a look ahead as "buffet services may disappear" and "workers may need to wear gloves and masks."
- '"[U]tensils may be individually wrapped."
- "Appetizers off of shared plates may be discontinued."
California Gov. Gavin Newsom had this preview of the new normal when restaurants reopen, via the L.A. Times:
- Taking customer temperatures at the door.
- Reducing the number of tables by half.
- Disposable menus.
Go deeper: Coronavirus supply chain issues cause tons of wasted food