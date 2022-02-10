Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort

Eileen Drage O'Reilly

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some people don't get COVID despite being exposed to the virus — a mystery researchers are trying to unravel.

Why it matters: Understanding the small cohort of "never COVID" people could lead to new vaccine targets or other protections as the world enters the third year of the pandemic.

  • Various possibilities for how these people are protected are being tested: immune defenses stemming from other infections, human genetics, viral load or environmental factors. And then there's simple luck.
  • The idea of resistant people may be "very intriguing," but "we don't know very often why someone did or did not get infected in sufficient detail to nail it," John Brooks, chief medical officer for the CDC’s COVID-19 Response Team, tells Axios.

Driving the news: Using a highly debated method called a human challenge study, a British trial deliberately exposed people who were unvaccinated and had no evidence of prior infection by placing a droplet of SARS-CoV-2 in their nose. They found 16 out of 34 participants did not get infected, according to the pre-print paper posted recently.

  • The study is small and has not yet been peer-reviewed, but it appears to support anecdotal evidence that sometimes people in close contact with contagious people are not getting sick or not testing positive for the virus.
  • The "most surprising finding" was that roughly half of the participants became infected after exposure to the very smallest dose possible, says study co-author Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London.
  • And, the number of people with apparent resistance raises a key question: "Why is it that some people are more vulnerable than others?" Openshaw says.

The latest: Researchers are now trying to zero in on that question.

1) Cross-immunity from the four endemic human coronaviruses is one hypothesis. Those other coronaviruses cause many of the colds people catch and could prime B-cell and T-cell response to this new coronavirus in some people.

  • There's no compelling evidence one way or the other yet, Brooks says. But, infectious diseases often prompt some longer-term immune memory that can provide some assistance, he adds.
  • It's also possible people didn't realize they had a prior asymptomatic COVID infection and gained enough immune cell memory to offer some protection.

2) Multiple genetic variations may make someone's immune system more or less susceptible to the virus.

  • "I think there's probably something approaching 20 different genes already described that affect the likelihood of developing severe infection," Openshaw says.
  • A genetic predisposition to not getting infected "is seen in other diseases where people have one or multiple factors that interfere with the virus binding to cells or being transported within," says Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
  • This rapidly evolving field offers promising research but "really isn't ready for prime time yet," Brooks says.

3) Mucosal immunity may play an underrecognized role in mounting a defense.

  • If someone's mucosal system is healthy and able to respond to a range of invading pathogens, "it will often counter the infection before the immune system involving antibody and T-cells and all of those other things has time to step in," Openshaw says.
  • This is also a reason experts say nasal vaccines and boosters are being explored as a possible part of the regimen, as the "vaccine may work better if it's introduced the same route that the pathogen itself takes," Brooks says.

4) Where the virus settled on the human body, how large the particle was, the amount and length of exposure, how good the ventilation was and other environmental circumstances may also play a role, Openshaw says.

The bottom line: Vaccination and boosters, wearing masks, washing hands and good ventilation remain our most important tools in preventing infection or mitigating symptoms, Brooks says.

  • Research into the "never COVID" cohort is important for potential medical countermeasures, but "I hope that people don't think they're superhuman" and protected against SARS-CoV-2 just because they haven't gotten it yet, Gronvall says.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Health

Abortions in Texas dropped by 60% in month after ban took effect

Expand chart
Data: Texas Health and Human Services; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The number of abortions performed in Texas fell by 60% in the first month after the most restrictive abortion ban in the U.S. went into effect, according to data released Thursday by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

By the numbers: In August, there were a total of 5,404 clinic abortions conducted. That number fell dramatically in September to 2,197.

Marina E. Franco (Noticias Telemundo for Axios)
3 hours ago - World

Sesame Street gets its first-ever Latino executive producer

Big Bird and his Mexican cousin, Abelardo Montoya. Photo: Janet Kim for Sesame Workshop

Sesame Street's decades-long presence on both sides of the border has come full circle with a Mexican American executive producer at the helm for its new season.

Why it matters: Sal Perez is the first Latino to serve in that role, although people of color have had a huge influence for years. The show is in production for its 53rd season.

Emily PeckSophia Cai
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress passes landmark #MeToo bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with former Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson last July, before a news conference to announce a bill seeking to end forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With rare bipartisan support, the Senate passed landmark workplace legislation on Thursday that forbids companies from forcing sexual harassment and assault claims into arbitration.

Why it matters: The secretive dispute resolution process keeps litigation out of the public eye and is widely considered to favor employers over workers. The bill is the first major piece of legislation to come out of the upheaval of the #MeToo era. It now heads to President Biden for his signature.

