The ugly side of politics emerges

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

Hundreds gathered for a "reopen" rally yesterday in Harrisburg, Pa. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Brace yourself for a very predictable next phase of the coronavirus crisis: the deeply partisan, parallel universe reaction to what America should do next.

Why it matters: Republican and Democrats experienced very different realties with the emergence of the virus.

  • Conservatives live in states with fewer cases and consume far more skeptical coverage of the virus threat.
  • Liberals, especially in big cities, experience more death and consume far more ominous coverage. 

You saw this last night with President Trump announcing via Twitter a ban on legal immigration, an extraordinary move most Republicans will rally around. 

  • You saw this yesterday with three Southern states — Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, all run by Republicans — saying they would open beaches, restaurants and most businesses. 

Flattening the curve "is now one of the most contentious issues in politics," the N.Y. Times Jeremy Peters writes:

  • "Guns, abortion, voting rights and religious expression ... have emerged as fault lines in the debate over how government is responding to the crisis."

So, like everything in modern America, it appears most dimensions and interpretations of the virus will quickly devolve into Fox vs. MSNBC food fights.

  • What makes this all the more extraordinary is that it's unfolding when most Americans see the virus — and returning to work — as a big risk.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing Monday "the worst is yet ahead of us" in the novel coronavirus pandemic. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, added, "This is not the time to be lax."

Driving the news: The WHO's warning came as several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. began to ease lockdown restrictions. Per AP, Kasai said "we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future." Tedros added, "It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand."

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 2,486,964 — Total deaths: 170,507 — Total recoveries — 653,798Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 787,960 — Total deaths: 42,364 — Total recoveries— 73,527 — Total tested: 4,003,551Map.
  3. Trump latest: The president tweeted he'll temporarily suspend immigration to the U.S.
  4. States latest: Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia are preparing to lift some parts of their coronavirus lockdowns.
  5. Oil latest: Oil prices turn negative for the first time in history.
  6. Public health latest: Top American WHO official pushes back against Trump's claims about the organization
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Jacob Knutson

Maryland to receive 500,000 coronavirus tests from South Korea

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that South Korea is sending the state 5,000 coronavirus kits, which can be made into 500,000 tests, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Why it matters: A lack of reliable testing supplies has hindered efforts to understand how widespread the virus is both in Maryland and across the country. Increasing testing is also a key requirement states must reach before they can relax stay-at-home orders.

