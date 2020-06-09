32 mins ago - Economy & Business

The slow, complicated process of reopening offices

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

While the coronavirus' months-long work-from-home experiment is working out for some firms and their employees, many other workers are stressed out or cooped up in their homes — and eager to return to their workplaces.

Why it matters: Corporate America's decision to send their workers home in March was an overnight one, but bringing those people back will take much longer. It'll happen over months and in phases.

What's happening: Human resources departments around the country are fielding emails from workers asking when they can start coming in again, and they're formulating plans to open back up safely.

  • Cloudflare, the web infrastructure company, is soliciting petitions from employees and will let a fraction return to work first based on who makes the most compelling argument, reports Quartz. Is it hard to take a sales call because you're working around one kitchen table with three roommates? Do your pets make it impossible for you to concentrate?
    • But problems could arise from asking staff to share personal information, Quartz notes. People could have any number of reasons why they feel stressed — or even unsafe — working from home that they don't want to share with their employers.
  • Other companies, Apple among them, are starting by inviting back those workers who cannot do their jobs remotely.

The bottom line: Even though there are many people who can't wait to be back in the office, many of those people become less excited when they hear what the post-pandemic office will look like.

  • Workers envision big meetings and coffee breaks with colleagues, but when they hear the office will have only a few people — plus social distancing and temperature screenings — far fewer say they want to come back, Janet Van Huysse, head of people at Cloudflare, told Quartz.

Jonathan Swan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the Senate GOP plan for police reform

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are crafting a package of police reforms that would make lynching a federal crime and threaten to cut federal grants if states don't force their police departments to report significantly more detail on officers' use of force, according to two sources familiar with the internal conversations.

Why this matters: Republicans have recognized that it's politically unsustainable to simply hammer a "law-and-order" message, and that they need to propose measures to respond to the national outcry for police reform after the killing of George Floyd.

Erica Pandey
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

An unequal workplace for black Americans

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Racism has long festered in workplaces, keeping black workers out of positions of power in every single industry.

Why it matters: Unequal opportunities at work contribute to the massive wealth gap between white and black America.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m.: ET: 7,185,573 — Total deaths: 408,954 — Total recoveries — 3,352,665Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m.: ET: 1,973,803 — Total deaths: 111,751 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Coronavirus is a "nightmare" and "isn't over yet"
  4. Congress: Sen. Josh Hawley requests civil rights probe into coronavirus church restrictions.
  5. Business: Sweetgreen CEO doesn't regret giving back PPP loan.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  7. 1 🏎 thing: NASCAR to allow fans at Alabama and Florida races.
