FDA grants emergency authorization of remdesivir to treat coronavirus

Orion Rummler

The Gilead Sciences headquarters on April 29 in Foster City, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized emergency use of remdesivir to treat the novel coronavirus, but this is not an official regulatory approval of the medication.

Why it matters: The drug helped COVID-19 patients get out of the hospital modestly quicker, based on early reads of a trial run by the National Institutes of Health, Axios' Bob Herman reports. But it does not significantly reduce death, per preliminary NIH data.

What they're saying: "There is limited information known about the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19. Remdesivir was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the time to recovery in some people. There are no medicines approved by the FDA as safe and effective to treat people in the hospital who have COVID-19," the FDA wrote in a fact sheet released on Friday.

Caitlin Owens

The coronavirus death count may be even higher

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC; Note: CDC provisional death data is partial and varies based on state submission of death certificates; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The number of deaths in states hit hardest by the coronavirus is well above the normal range, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: In some of these states, the number of excess deaths this year — or deaths above the typical level — is greater than the number of reported coronavirus deaths, suggesting that the virus may have killed more people than we're aware of.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Chinese embassy publishes 16-point coronavirus rebuttal

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Stringer/Getty Images

The Chinese embassy in Germany has posted to its website a 4,600-word rebuttal of 16 common criticisms of China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, depicting Beijing itself as a victim of disinformation.

Why it matters: The rebuttal comes amid a "global battle of narratives" between China and western governments over blame for the pandemic.

Fadel Allassan

DOJ probes doctor whose hydroxychloroquine claims were touted by Sean Hannity

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Justice Department is probing the communications of Vladimir Zelenko, a New York doctor who has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment and has been touted by Fox News host Sean Hannity, the Washington Post reports.

How it happened: Jerome Corsi, a Roger Stone associate and former Infowars employee who had been under scrutiny in the Mueller investigation, accidentally emailed federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky instead of Zelenko about the drug.

