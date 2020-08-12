37 mins ago - Health

Poll: America's confidence in public school system jumps amid pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

America's confidence in the public school system rose by 12 points this year to 41% — its highest point since 2004, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.

Why it matters: "Double-digit increases in confidence for any institution are exceedingly rare," Gallup notes. The jump comes as teachers, administrators and parents are still figuring out how to safely get kids back to school in the midst of a global pandemic, as the U.S. reports the most coronavirus infections and fatalities in the world.

Where it stands: Within one week of K-12 schools reopening in Georgia, 1,135 students have been told to quarantine in one school district after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

  • In Florida, a domestic epicenter of the virus, nearly 300 high school graduates were advised to self-isolate in late July after someone at their graduation ceremony was diagnosed with the virus, CNN reports.
  • In Indiana, which set a new high last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, 228 students in one school district were recently sent home to quarantine, AP reports.
  • In Delaware, which has low case spread compared to the rest of the U.S., over 200 K-12 students were advised to quarantine after a football player tested for the virus within the last few days, per AP.

Between the lines: Swiftly implemented quarantines show that schools are willing to take action to slow the spread, but it doesn't change the danger that kids face when returning to the classroom — especially in high-risk states.

The big picture: Gallup polling also found significant upticks in American confidence this year in banks, small businesses, organized, and the medical system. Confidence in the police fell five points to 48% — the first time in 27 years that Gallup has tracked this trend that approval fell below the majority threshold.

Methodology: Gallup conducted cellphone and landline interviews June 8-July 24 with a random sample of 1,226 adults in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. MOE is ± 4 percentage points.

Updated 24 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. plans to test around 600,000 people for the coronavirus every day in August, according to plans that states submitted to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Why it matters: That's likely a drop in testing, compared to July, and not enough to meet national demand. The Trump administration has said it's up to states to develop their own plans for diagnostic testing. Those plans, when put together, still don't present an effective mitigation strategy, at least in light of the size of today's outbreak.

19 hours ago - Health

Georgia reports 137 coronavirus deaths, setting new daily record

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp puts on a mask after speaking at a press conference. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

A record 137 people have died from the coronavirus in Georgia on Tuesday, surpassing the state's record from last week, according to the Georgia Health Department.

By the numbers: Georgia is one of several states in the South that saw spikes in daily deaths on Tuesday, including Florida which had a record 276 deaths. Alabama and Tennessee recorded their second-highest daily death tolls at 50 and 38, respectively.

Updated 8 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The United Kingdom slumped into recession on Wednesday, as its gross domestic product GDP shrank 20.4% compared with the first three months of the year.

By the numbers: Over 741,400 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and more than 20.2 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins. Almost 12.6 million have recovered from the virus.

