Drugmakers warn of medication shortages from coronavirus
Tourists with face masks walk through Union Square in New York City on Feb. 28. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Some of the largest drugmakers — including AstraZeneca, Merck and Pfizer — have said that the coronavirus outbreak could affect their supplies or sales, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Between the lines: Drug shortages can end up being incredibly serious for patients, but they're not good for business either.
Details: The drug companies are trying to get ahead of the problem by looking for alternative sources of drug ingredients and supplies.
- Only one drug has gone into shortage so far because of the coronavirus, but the FDA hasn't said which drug or who makes it.
Go deeper: Coronavirus threatens shortages of about 150 drugs