Drugmakers warn of medication shortages from coronavirus

Caitlin Owens

Tourists with face masks walk through Union Square in New York City on Feb. 28. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Some of the largest drugmakers — including AstraZeneca, Merck and Pfizer — have said that the coronavirus outbreak could affect their supplies or sales, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Between the lines: Drug shortages can end up being incredibly serious for patients, but they're not good for business either.

Details: The drug companies are trying to get ahead of the problem by looking for alternative sources of drug ingredients and supplies.

  • Only one drug has gone into shortage so far because of the coronavirus, but the FDA hasn't said which drug or who makes it.

Caitlin Owens

China's coronavirus outbreak prompts congressional scrutiny of health supply chain

Management personnel checks the production of medicine in a workshop of Youcare Pharmaceutical Group Co. in Beijing. Photo: Zhang Yuwei/Xinhua via Getty Images

The spotlight that the coronavirus has shone on our reliance on China for American drugs and medical devices has already prompted lawmakers to act.

Driving the news: Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) both plan to introduce bills aimed at safeguarding the supply chain.

Caitlin Owens

Scoop: Coronavirus threatens shortages of about 150 drugs

A medical worker in Beijing. Photo: Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

About 150 prescription drugs — including antibiotics, generics and some branded drugs without alternatives — are at risk of shortage if the coronavirus outbreak in China worsens, according to two sources familiar with a list of at-risk drugs compiled by the Food and Drug Administration.

Why it matters: China is a huge supplier of the ingredients used to make drugs that are sold in the U.S. If the virus decreases China's production capability, Americans who rely on the drugs made from these ingredients could be in trouble.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 3,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

The global death toll from the new coronavirus surged past 3,000 on Sunday night, as officials confirmed the virus had killed a second person in the U.S.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected almost 90,000 people in almost 70 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China. But the virus is continuing to spread, with the Czech Republic, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic and Armenia reporting their first cases Tuesday. Case numbers were surging in countries including South Korea (more than 4,200), Italy (almost 1,700) and Iran (nearly 1,000).

