Drugmakers warn of medication shortages from coronavirus

Some of the largest drugmakers — including AstraZeneca, Merck and Pfizer — have said that the coronavirus outbreak could affect their supplies or sales, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Between the lines: Drug shortages can end up being incredibly serious for patients, but they're not good for business either.

Details: The drug companies are trying to get ahead of the problem by looking for alternative sources of drug ingredients and supplies.

Only one drug has gone into shortage so far because of the coronavirus, but the FDA hasn't said which drug or who makes it.

