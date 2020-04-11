53 mins ago - Health

Pentagon announces $133 million for N95 masks

Orion Rummler

Respiratory masks. Photo: Pierre Teyssot/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Pentagon plans to award $133 million to companies to ramp up domestic production of more than 39 million N95 face masks, the Department of Defense announced Saturday.

Why it matters: The federal government began the process of deploying 90% of its stockpiled medical equipment this week to fight the coronavirus pandemic — which isn't enough to meet current state demands.

Details: The Pentagon expects the masks to be manufactured within the next 90 days, spokesperson Lt. Col. Mike Andrews said in the statement Saturday. The agency is working with companies through powers granted by the Defense Production Act (DPA).

  • Companies the Pentagon is working with to manufacture the masks have not yet been identified. The agency says it will name them "in the coming days when the contract is awarded."
  • The White House approved the Pentagon to execute its first DPA Title 3 project in response to COVID-19 on Friday evening.

Flashback: Health and Human Services announced its first contracts for ventilator production under the DPA on Wednesday, with initial shipments to the national stockpile expected by the end of May.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: U.S. passes Italy on reported deaths

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported the highest coronavirus death toll in the world as of Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data. 18,860 Americans have died.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: U.S. passes Italy on reported fatalities, with 20,000 dead

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. passed Italy for recorded coronavirus deaths on Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 20,000 Americans have died.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Rashaan Ayesh

New coronavirus surge: Disinfecting health care worker face masks

Technicians in protective clothing do a dry run at Battelle's Critical Care Decontamination System in New York. Photo: John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Battelle, an Ohio nonprofit research and development firm, has employees working to disinfect thousands of face masks used by health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: There is a shortage of personal protective equipment, even as companies from fashion and tech industries are stepping up to manufacture masks.

