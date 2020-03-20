Pennsylvania closes all non-life-sustaining businesses amid coronavirus fears
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImag
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued an executive order on Thursday mandating the closure of all non-life-sustaining businesses in the state to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, per a statement.
Where it stands: The order's enforcement will begin Saturday. Municipalities and states across the U.S. have been close down non-essential businesses to minimize person-to-person contact with COVID-19 on the rise.