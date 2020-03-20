42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania closes all non-life-sustaining businesses amid coronavirus fears

Ursula Perano

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImag

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued an executive order on Thursday mandating the closure of all non-life-sustaining businesses in the state to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, per a statement.

Where it stands: The order's enforcement will begin Saturday. Municipalities and states across the U.S. have been close down non-essential businesses to minimize person-to-person contact with COVID-19 on the rise.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Tesla will finally halt California production amid pandemic

Photo: David Butow/Corbis via Getty Images

Telsa announced that it will suspend production at its chief U.S. plant, located in the Bay Area, on March 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic — a week after local authorities ordered all nonessential businesses to shut down.

The big picture: Tesla has been among a small number of businesses resisting a full shutdown of operations to curb the potential spread of the virus among workers. Local law enforcement has been in discussion with the company after it told employees to keep coming to work.

  • "Basic operations" that fall under the shutdown order's carveout for essential business will continue "to support our vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure," Tesla added.

Axios

States order bars and restaurants to close due to coronavirus

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

State governments are increasingly calling for the closure of bars and restaurants, a drastic step to enforce "social distancing" that follows similar measures in Europe, where the coronavirus outbreak has put tremendous strain on health resources.

Driving the news: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would issue an executive order at 5 pm Tuesday closing all bars and nightclubs for 30 days. Restaurant closures will be determined by municipality, but those that remain open must comply with CDC guidelines restricting gatherings to less than 10 people.

Rebecca Falconer

New CDC coronavirus guide: Cancel large gatherings of 50-plus people

A sign reads "Today's Performance Is Canceled" at the shuttered Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles,on Sunday. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The CDC said in new guidelines Sunday that gatherings of 50 or more people should be postponed or canceled for the next eight weeks to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

What they're saying: "Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the CDC said in a statement. "Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies."

