Sports stadiums are being used as coronavirus vaccine hubs

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

In the fall, America's sports stadiums became voting centers and COVID-19 testing sites. Now, they're being used for another purpose: vaccine distribution.

The big picture: Thanks to their size, accessibility and sprawling parking lots, sports venues can handle large groups of people and long lines of cars, making them an ideal distribution partner for cities.

  • Houston: Nearly 4,000 people were vaccinated Saturday at Minute Maid Park (Astros).
  • Los Angeles: Dodger Stadium will provide shots to as many as 12,000 people per day this week.
  • New York: Citi Field (Mets) will become a 24/7 "mega" vaccination site by the end of the month, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.
  • Boston: Gillette Stadium (Patriots) is the state's first mass vaccination site.
  • Phoenix: A parking lot outside State Farm Stadium (Cardinals) has been transformed into a 24/7 drive-thru vaccination site.
  • San Diego: A "super station" has been constructed at Petco Park (Padres), where the goal is to vaccinate 5,000 healthcare workers per day.
  • Miami: Hard Rock Stadium (Dolphins) has doubled as a vaccination hub, though it closed on Monday for the CFP National Championship.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
14 hours ago - Health

All visitors to U.S. will require negative COVID test to fly

Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N / Getty Images

Anyone flying to the United States must test negative for the coronavirus before boarding their flight under a policy announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: With cases surging in the U.S., and new, more contagious variants emerging in other countries, the CDC says pre-flight testing will help slow the spread of the virus until the American public is fully vaccinated.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Democrats are looking to overhaul banking

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now in control of Congress, Democrats are looking to give the U.S. financial system a progressive overhaul, incoming Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said Friday. It will be a tall task.

What we're hearing: "This committee in the past has been about Wall Street," Brown told reporters. "As chair I’m going to make it about workers and their families and what matters to their lives."

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Republicans want Trump done — forevermore

President Trump faces reporters as he walks toward Marine One yesterday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good. But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away.

  • A House impeachment vote, which would make Trump the first president to be impeached twice, is expected in mid-afternoon.

The big picture: Sources tell Axios Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be more likely than not to vote to convict Trump — a green light for other Republican senators to follow.

