The coronavirus pandemic could wipe out Spanish bullfighting

A bullfight in Barcelona. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has affected sports across the globe, and in Spain, it could wipe out the age-old sport of bullfighting altogether.

Why it matters: For years, an increasingly vocal contingent of Spaniards have been pushing for the end of what they see as "torturing animals as a form of spectacle." Now, the economics are such that the bullfighting industry could die out regardless of the opposition.

The backdrop: As countless fights and festivals were canceled, many breeders were forced to sell their bulls for slaughter, which only recoups about 10% of the investment required to rear a fighting bull.

  • With that math failing to add up — a month ago, industry losses were already estimated to be ~$800 million — bullfighting supporters have staged protests across the country to demand government subsidies.
  • "We want them to treat us as they would any other cultural industry," said breeder Victorino Martín, who also heads the Fundación del Toro de Lidia, a group charged with defending the industry.

The other side: Over 160,000 people have signed a petition aiming to block any subsidies, hoping the pandemic can serve as a form of natural selection for an industry they've tried to squash for decades.

The big picture: Spain officially began reopening bullfighting rings over the weekend, but it remains to be seen what the long-term fallout of the past three months will be.

  • The industry is still furious over the government's lack of financial support, and the restrictions in place as the country tries to responsibly reopen will make it impossible for them to meaningfully recoup what's already been lost.
  • Meanwhile, those who oppose bullfighting see a unique opportunity to rid Spain of something they view as a "national shame" and a "barbaric cruelty."

The bottom line: The centuries-old tradition of bullfighting may need to find a way to evolve with the times, or else it could meet the same fate as the nearly 10,000 bulls each year that die in the ring.

NBA players divided on resuming season amid pandemic and protests

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The NBA's ambitious plan to resume the season at Walt Disney World hit an impasse over the weekend, with the two crises that have shaken the U.S. — the pandemic and the protests — causing division amongst the ranks.

The state of play: Last week, the NBA's board of governors approved the league's return-to-play plan, followed by the NBA players' association one day later — but a number of players have begun asking themselves: do we actually want to participate in this?

Fortune 100 companies commit $1.6 billion to fight inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The 100 largest U.S. companies have so far committed $1.63 billion to organizations fighting racism and inequality, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

What's happening: Since protests began over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, companies have released statements of support for black communities and pledged donations to organizations like the NAACP, National Urban League, Equal Justice Initiative, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

