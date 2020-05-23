Vox, the far-right party in Spain, protested the government's handling of the novel coronavirus in droves on Saturday. The protestors called for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to resign, per the New York Times.

The big picture: Spain began reopening its economy in stages this month. Small businesses and restaurants can offer counter service and appointments as of this week, and limited tourist activity is allowed, per the first phase of the country's reopening.

An anti-government protest in Barcelona, Spain on May 23. Photo: Robert Bonet/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Police chases an anti-fascist protestor in Pamplona, Spain on May 23. Photo: Iranzu Larrasoana Oneca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Supporters of a passing motorcade anti-government protest in Santander, Spain on May 23. Photo: Joaquin Gomez Sastre/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An in-vehicle protest against the government in Madrid, Spain on May 23. Photo: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A protest organized by the Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain call for a social emergency plan at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid on May 23. Photo: Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Go deeper: Spain and Italy try reopening their economies