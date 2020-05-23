2 hours ago - Health

Far-right party in Spain protests government response to coronavirus

A pedestrian argues with a police officer in Pamplona, Spain on May 23. Photo: Iranzu Larrasoana Oneca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Vox, the far-right party in Spain, protested the government's handling of the novel coronavirus in droves on Saturday. The protestors called for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to resign, per the New York Times.

The big picture: Spain began reopening its economy in stages this month. Small businesses and restaurants can offer counter service and appointments as of this week, and limited tourist activity is allowed, per the first phase of the country's reopening.

An anti-government protest in Barcelona, Spain on May 23. Photo: Robert Bonet/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Police chases an anti-fascist protestor in Pamplona, Spain on May 23. Photo: Iranzu Larrasoana Oneca/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Supporters of a passing motorcade anti-government protest in Santander, Spain on May 23. Photo: Joaquin Gomez Sastre/NurPhoto via Getty Images
An in-vehicle protest against the government in Madrid, Spain on May 23. Photo: Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A protest organized by the Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain call for a social emergency plan at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid on May 23. Photo: Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Go deeper: Spain and Italy try reopening their economies

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 18 hours ago - Health

In photos: Thousands of homes destroyed after Michigan floods

A man walks across West Saginaw Road in Sanford, Michigan, on May 21. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of homes are flooded and destroyed in central Michigan in the aftermath of two dams breaching in Midland County on Tuesday.

The big picture: Michigan is one of few states in the country that has not yet fully reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic — it is set to reopen May 29. But in the midst of trying to keep people socially distanced to fight the spread of the virus, over 10,000 people were forced to evacuate amid the flooding.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)ArrowMay 21, 2020 - Energy & Environment

The coronavirus leaves those in food deserts even more vulnerable

Data: USDA; Cartogram: Sara Wise/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed many people to buy groceries and supplies in bulk, but nearly 23.5 million Americans who live far from supermarkets don’t have that option.

Why it matters: Low-income households in food deserts — more than a mile from a supermarket in a city or suburbs or more than 10 miles in rural areas — often struggle with having enough to eat, and the global pandemic has exacerbated that circumstance. Their access to fresh produce and meat continues to decrease, and they often turn instead to fast food or processed foods, according to the Agriculture Department.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow32 mins ago - Health