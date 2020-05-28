53 mins ago - Science

Science fiction writers tell us how they see the coronavirus pandemic

Top science fiction writers, who all explore alternate worlds and realities for their day jobs, tell “Axios on HBO” how they see the pandemic.

  • Neil Gaiman, author of "Coraline": "I think this period of time is going to be a fertile time for storytellers for decades and, I hope, centuries to come.
  • Lois Lowry, author of "The Giver": "We're at the part of the book where the reader is feeling a terrible sense of suspense."
  • Nnedi Okorafor, author of "The Shadow Speaker": "One thing I've felt since all of this has happened, is this idea of ... oh my gosh, it's finally happening."
  • Max Brooks, author of "World War Z": "Those big crises that affect us all have to be solved by all of us ... it may not be some alpha male with a big gun or some clairvoyant wizard or someone with magical powers."

Trump signs executive order targeting protections for social media platforms

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday designed to limit the legal protections that shield social media companies from liability for the content users post on their platforms.

What they're saying: "Currently, social media giants like Twitter received unprecedented viability shield based on the theory that they are a neutral platform, which they are not," Trump said in the Oval Office. "We are fed up with it. It is unfair, and it's been very unfair."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 5,931,112 — Total deaths: 358,067 — Total recoveries — 2,388,172Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,711,313 — Total deaths: 101,129 — Total recoveries: 391,508 — Total tested: 15,192,481Map.
  3. States: New York to allow private businesses to deny entry to customers without masks.
  4. Public health: The mystery of coronavirus superspreaders.
  5. Congress: Pelosi slams McConnell on stimulus delay — Sen. Tim Kaine and wife test positive for coronavirus antibodies.
  6. 🏃‍♀️Boston Marathon: The race cancels its postponed event, asks runners to go virtual.
  7. What should I do? When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Turkey will lift restrictions on intercity travel and allow several public places to reopen June 1, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, per Reuters.

By the numbers: Nearly 6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 2.3 million have recovered from the virus. Over 357,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.6 million.

