Science fiction writers tell us how they see the coronavirus pandemic
Top science fiction writers, who all explore alternate worlds and realities for their day jobs, tell “Axios on HBO” how they see the pandemic.
- Neil Gaiman, author of "Coraline": "I think this period of time is going to be a fertile time for storytellers for decades and, I hope, centuries to come.
- Lois Lowry, author of "The Giver": "We're at the part of the book where the reader is feeling a terrible sense of suspense."
- Nnedi Okorafor, author of "The Shadow Speaker": "One thing I've felt since all of this has happened, is this idea of ... oh my gosh, it's finally happening."
- Max Brooks, author of "World War Z": "Those big crises that affect us all have to be solved by all of us ... it may not be some alpha male with a big gun or some clairvoyant wizard or someone with magical powers."