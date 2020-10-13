The industries that are hiring amid the pandemic

While the coronavirus has dampened hiring across states and sectors, some industries have fully recovered — or are doing even better than they were before the pandemic.
The big picture: The sectors that have bounced back are supporting the new stay-at-home economy.
- Postings in Indeed's driving category, which includes trucking and other delivery driving jobs, are up 11.1% compared with the beginning of February.
- Construction jobs are up 6.7% as people take advantage of the time to make home improvements — adding offices or decks.
- Beauty and wellness has recovered, too. People are booking hair, nail, training and dental appointments to catch up on the personal grooming and care they skipped during lockdowns.
Go deeper: The winners of the stay-at-home economy