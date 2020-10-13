The industries that are hiring amid the pandemic

While the coronavirus has dampened hiring across states and sectors, some industries have fully recovered — or are doing even better than they were before the pandemic.

The big picture: The sectors that have bounced back are supporting the new stay-at-home economy.

Postings in Indeed's driving category, which includes trucking and other delivery driving jobs, are up 11.1% compared with the beginning of February.

Construction jobs are up 6.7% as people take advantage of the time to make home improvements — adding offices or decks.

Beauty and wellness has recovered, too. People are booking hair, nail, training and dental appointments to catch up on the personal grooming and care they skipped during lockdowns.

