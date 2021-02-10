Nonprofits in crisis amid the pandemic

Nonprofit charitable organizations represent America's third-biggest private employers — and they've been walloped by the pandemic.

The big picture: Nonprofits have shuttered and shed over a million jobs at a time when people and communities need their services the most, according to a National Council of Nonprofits analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

What they're saying: "When you lose a nonprofit job, you’re not only losing that job, but the community is losing a service," says Tim Delaney, president and CEO of the National Council of Nonprofits. "It’s a double whammy."

The big picture: Even though nonprofits were included in the Paycheck Protection Program, those funds have not been enough to save the smaller organizations that focus on small towns or communities, Delaney says.

And much of the charitable giving amid the pandemic has flowed to the biggest nonprofits.

The category that has suffered most is nonprofits that support the arts.

What's next: It could take nonprofits nearly 18 months after the containment of the virus to get back to pre-pandemic employment levels, according to a Johns Hopkins study.