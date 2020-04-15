1 hour ago - Health

National defense has a pandemic gap

Bryan Walsh

USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A sailor on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt died this week from COVID-19, and nearly 600 sailors on the ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The effective loss of one of the U.S. Navy's prime assets because of the spreading pandemic underscores the threat infectious disease poses to American military readiness — and the failure of the national defense establishment to prepare for it.

The U.S. spends nearly $700 billion a year on national defense — more than the combined budgets of its closest competitors. But that hasn't protected the military from COVID-19.

  • The Theodore Roosevelt has essentially been knocked out by the novel coronavirus, something no enemy combatant has managed since World War II. (And crew members have reportedly tested positive on other carriers.)
  • More than 27,000 Americans have so far died from COVID-19, a number that easily exceeds U.S. combat deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan, and models suggest the coronavirus death toll will eventually surpass casualty numbers from bloodier conflicts like the Vietnam War.

Between the lines: The U.S. military is set up to fight physical threats, not biological ones — but in an age of pandemics, that's arguably a failure.

  • "We need to think about national security not just in terms of tanks and nation-states, but in terms of viruses and disease," says Gregory Koblentz, an associate professor at George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government.
  • That may mean rethinking how we allocate funding. The Defense Department, as Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wrote on Twitter last week, gets about 100 times as much money as non-HIV global health programs.
  • "Hopefully this will be an important moment for policymakers to realize there is more they could do with the threat of disease," says Michael Hunzeker, a Marine veteran and the associate director of the Center for Security Policy Studies at George Mason.

Go deeper: Navy sailor who was aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of coronavirus

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: EU advises members on criteria for relaxing quarantine

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Large-scale testing, contact tracing, a health system that can withstand new patient surges, and a sustained pattern of lowered coronavirus infections are all necessary for countries to relax quarantines, the European Commission advised its members on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Spain's industrial and construction workers are heading back to work this week, and a limited number of businesses and shops are reopening in regions throughout Italy. In the U.S., President Trump is pushing for a May 1 reopening.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

NYC reports over 10,000 confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths

Paramedics unload a patient at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital on April 14 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

More than 10,000 people have died in New York City due to the coronavirus in confirmed and probable cases, per newly released data from the city's health department.

The big picture: New York City's revised toll means that over 28,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, per data from Johns Hopkins.

Go deeperArrowApr 14, 2020 - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Trump to release reopening guidelines Thursday

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The federal government plans to release guidelines on Thursday for reopening parts of the U.S. economy, President Trump said at Wednesday's White House coronavirus briefing.

The big picture: The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 632,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 3.1 million tests have been conducted and 51,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday. More than 27,000 Americans have died of COVID-19.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 23 mins ago - Health