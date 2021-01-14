Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Coronavirus deaths reach 4,000 per day as hospitals remain in crisis mode

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Data: The COVID Tracking ProjectHarvard Global Health Institute; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Hospitals around the country remain filled beyond capacity, threatening the quality of care provided both to coronavirus patients and people suffering other medical emergencies.

Why it matters: We're beginning to see more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths a day, and heart attacks and car accidents are still happening, whether or not the local hospital has any room left.

  • Arizona, Georgia, Texas, Delaware, South Carolina and Virginia are currently experiencing record hospitalizations.
  • Some patients' conditions will likely worsen without timely medical care.

Zoom in: Officials in Los Angeles County, where beds have been set up in hallways and patients wait hours in ambulances to be admitted to the emergency room, per the L.A. Times , said yesterday that hospitals likely haven't seen the effects of the end of the holiday season.

  • Hospitals in Southern Nevada are filling up, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, with one Las Vegas hospital issuing a disaster declaration recently — which is a "very fancy way of saying rationing care," said Joe Corcoran, chief medical officer overseeing HCA Healthcare hospitals in Nevada and California.

The bottom line: Vaccines may be the dominant story in the news right now, but the situation on the ground is still dire.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
11 hours ago - Health

The flu season that isn't

Data: CDC; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Thanks largely to social distancing and mask-wearing — as well as higher uptake of the flu vaccine — influenza deaths this season are almost nonexistent.

Why it matters: The drastic drop in infections of influenza and other circulating respiratory viruses has given the U.S. health care system a welcome respite at a time when COVID-19 is rampaging.

Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: What you need to know about the coronavirus variants.
  2. Vaccine: 47% of Americans say vaccinations are moving too slowly.
  3. Politics: How Biden could help speed up vaccinations.
  4. Energy: It's unclear if U.S. oil production will ever go back to normal.
  5. Economy: José Andrés: Restaurant industry survival is key for economic recoveryMillions of Americans find themselves on the front lines — Crises are turning CEOs into wartime leaders.
  6. Sports: Stadiums are being used as vaccine hubs.
  7. Future: The raging trust crisis and its consequences.
Shawna Chen
11 hours ago - Health

Delays overshadow Johnson & Johnson vaccine's long-lasting potential

Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty

Participants who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine in an early study developed coronavirus immunity for at least 71 days, but a production lag could mean a rollout of fewer-than-promised doses, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: If approved, J&J’s vaccine would be the first available to protect from COVID with a single dose, streamlining vaccine administration and distribution.

