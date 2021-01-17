Fauci: 100 million doses in 100 days is “absolutely" doable

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Sunday said President-elect Joe Biden's plan to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in 100 days is "absolutely a doable thing."

Driving the news: Biden on Saturday promised to invoke the Defense Production Act to ramp up vaccine manufacturing, as he outlined a five-point plan to vaccinate nearly a third of the country in the first months of his presidency.

Between the lines: Biden's ability to improve coronavirus vaccinations across the U.S. will largely depend on stronger partnerships with the states, Axios's Caitlin Owens reported.

What he's saying: "What the president-elect is going to do is where he need be, to invoke the DPA to get the kinds of things they need," Fauci said on "Meet the Press." "Whatever they may be, be they tests, be they vaccines or what have you."

Fauci said the Biden administration plans "to just not be hesitant to use whatever mechanisms we can to get everything on track, and on the flow that we predict."

The bottom line: "I can tell you one thing that's clear is that — the issue of getting 100 million doses in the first 100 days, is absolutely a doable thing." Fauci said.