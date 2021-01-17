Sign up for our daily briefing

Fauci: 100 million doses in 100 days is “absolutely" doable

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci. Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Sunday said President-elect Joe Biden's plan to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in 100 days is "absolutely a doable thing."

Driving the news: Biden on Saturday promised to invoke the Defense Production Act to ramp up vaccine manufacturing, as he outlined a five-point plan to vaccinate nearly a third of the country in the first months of his presidency.

Between the lines: Biden's ability to improve coronavirus vaccinations across the U.S. will largely depend on stronger partnerships with the states, Axios's Caitlin Owens reported.

What he's saying: "What the president-elect is going to do is where he need be, to invoke the DPA to get the kinds of things they need," Fauci said on "Meet the Press." "Whatever they may be, be they tests, be they vaccines or what have you."

  • Fauci said the Biden administration plans "to just not be hesitant to use whatever mechanisms we can to get everything on track, and on the flow that we predict."

The bottom line: "I can tell you one thing that's clear is that — the issue of getting 100 million doses in the first 100 days, is absolutely a doable thing." Fauci said.

  • "The feasibility of his goal is absolutely clear, there’s no doubt about it. That can be done."

Oriana Gonzalez
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Lou Correa tests positive for COVID-19

Lou Correa. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Correa is the latest Democratic lawmaker to share his positive test results after last week's deadly Capitol riot. Correa did not shelter in the designated safe zone with his congressional colleagues during the siege, per a spokesperson, instead staying outside to help Capitol Police.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
16 hours ago - Health

L.A. becomes first county to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases

COVID-19 mass-vaccination of healthcare workers takes place at Dodger Stadium. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles County officials said Saturday they had detected the county's first case of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant first found in the United Kingdom.

Why it matters: The announcement came as L.A. became the first county to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases, straining the area's already overwhelmed health care system.

Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden outlines plan to reverse Trump policies on first day of presidency

President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will roll back some of President Trump's most controversial policies and address "four overlapping and compounding crises" in his first 10 days in office — the pandemic, the economic downturn, climate change and racial inequity.

Driving the news: The plan is outlined in a memo from incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Saturday. Following Biden's inauguration Wednesday, he'll "sign roughly a dozen actions to combat the four crises," Klain said.

