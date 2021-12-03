Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Coronavirus variant surveillance varies widely by state

Expand chart
Data: GISAID; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Some states are much more likely to catch cases of the Omicron variant early on — including California and Minnesota, which did, in fact, find the first two confirmed U.S. cases.

The big picture: Omicron has thrust the U.S.'s genetic surveillance capabilities back into the spotlight. And the more cases sequenced, the better the chances of finding the variant before it takes off.

What they're saying: "Some parts of the country are sequencing a lot more and some are sequencing less," Céline Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at New York University and Bellevue Hospital told Axios.

  • "We have some parts of the country that are only sequencing 3% and that’s not nearly enough to be able to pick up a variant in those places," she added.

The big picture: The U.S. overall has vastly expanded its genetic sequencing capacity over the last several months. But looking at national numbers obscures the drastic variation” that overshadows the drastic variation between states.

  • However, the process is slow — a common problem in countries with a lot of samples to sequence, the New York Times reports. The CDC's sequencing process usually takes around 10 days to complete, and the timeline also varies by state.
  • But there are clues to which cases may be Omicron, and labs can expedite the sequencing of those samples, per the NYT.

Yacob ReyesJohn Frank
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

A healthcare worker inserts a Covid-19 rapid test into a machine in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Daniel Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day.

The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.

Dave Lawler
10 hours ago - World

COVID cases surge in South Africa in sign Omicron wave is coming

Recreated from Our World in Data; Chart: Axios Visuals

South Africa alerted the world to the Omicron variant. Now data out of South Africa may serve as a warning of what we're facing.

Driving the news: South Africa recorded 11,535 new cases Thursday with 22.4% of tests coming back positive — up from an average of about 300 new cases, with a 2% test positivity rate 10 days earlier. The country's top public health officials expect that exponential rise to continue as Omicron rapidly becomes the dominant variant.

Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: First known U.S. case of Omicron variant identified in California — America probably won't lead the effort to understand Omicron — CDC prepares tougher testing rules for international travelers.
  2. Politics: Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come — Meta removes accounts linked to COVID disinformation effort by China.
  3. Vaccines: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Moderna loses patent battles tied to COVID vaccine.
  4. World: Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people — Omicron variant detected in more countriesWHO advises people 60 or older to postpone travel due to Omicron
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
