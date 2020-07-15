Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) announced on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate, Tulsa World reports.

Why it matters: The 47-year-old Stitt is believed to be the first governor in the U.S. to test positive. He attended President Trump's rally in Tulsa last month, which the county's health department director said likely contributed to a surge in cases in the region.

Stitt led one of the most aggressive reopening plans out of any state and rarely wears a mask in public, according to AP.

He has also resisted a statewide mask mandate and said Wednesday after testing positive that he's still "not thinking about a mask mandate at all."

The big picture: Oklahoma has reported 21,738 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and saw a record 993 new infections on Tuesday, according to its health department.