Over 5,500 NYPD officers return to work after testing positive for coronavirus

NYPD officers in Domino Park, New York City on May 17. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

5,521 New York Police Department officers returned for duty as of Wednesday after previously testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the NYPD tweeted.

Why it matters: The CDC considers immediate health risks from the coronavirus for law enforcement to be low, when they are performing routine duties. But, the pandemic has resulted in a "worst-case scenario" for the NYPD, as 1 out of every 6 officers were out sick in April, per the New York Times.

  • 100 uniformed NYPD members and 28 civilian members are still out sick after testing positive for the virus, the NYPD said.
  • 10.5% of the NYPD has received positive tests for the coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Wednesday. 17.1% of New York's fire department and EMTs have also tested positive.

States' coronavirus data "regularly" incomplete or delayed, CDC chief tells FT

President Trump listens as Robert Redfield speaks to reporters at the White House on April 22. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Essential data to track the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. is regularly delayed and incomplete when sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC Director Robert Redfield told the Financial Times (subscription) on Wednesday.

The big picture: Most states still aren't doing enough coronavirus testing, especially those that have suffered from larger outbreaks, Axios' Caitlin Owens and Naema Ahmed reported this week.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic could force 40 million to 60 million people into extreme poverty, defined as living on less than $1.90 per day, the World Bank said in a post Wednesday. It projects people in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia will be the most affected.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4.9 million people and killed more than 328,000. Over 1.8 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 4,995,127 — Total deaths: 328,079 — Total recoveries — 1,897,533Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 1,551,102 — Total deaths: 93,416 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. Federal response: Trump eases up on threat to withhold funding to Michigan over mail-in ballots, says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening.
  4. World: Confirmed deaths in Brazil's largest city spike by over 400%The pandemic is a force for deglobalizationGlobal cases spike over 24 hours.
  5. Business: Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  6. Congress: GOP senator says one-week recess is "unfathomable" before passing next coronavirus bill.
  7. Education: In-person graduation ceremonies are tempting some schools.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

