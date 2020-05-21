Over 5,500 NYPD officers return to work after testing positive for coronavirus
NYPD officers in Domino Park, New York City on May 17. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
5,521 New York Police Department officers returned for duty as of Wednesday after previously testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the NYPD tweeted.
Why it matters: The CDC considers immediate health risks from the coronavirus for law enforcement to be low, when they are performing routine duties. But, the pandemic has resulted in a "worst-case scenario" for the NYPD, as 1 out of every 6 officers were out sick in April, per the New York Times.
- 100 uniformed NYPD members and 28 civilian members are still out sick after testing positive for the virus, the NYPD said.
- 10.5% of the NYPD has received positive tests for the coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Wednesday. 17.1% of New York's fire department and EMTs have also tested positive.
